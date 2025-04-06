China Just FREEZES All U.S investments! Is This Beginning of a Financial War to Cripple Wall Street?

The trillion-dollar question: What happens when China freezes US investments, sending shockwaves through America's financial system? On March 17th, 2025, China’s unexpected move to halt all outbound investments into US-based companies isn’t just another policy change—it’s the opening shot of a larger, calculated financial war. With no warning and no chance for negotiation, Beijing’s freeze has ignited a crisis that could lead to rising prices, layoffs, and a new financial era that shakes the very core of America’s economy.

3 April, 2025

China has taken steps to restrict local companies from investing in the US, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that could give Beijing more leverage for potential trade negotiations with the Trump administration.

Several branches of China’s top economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, have been instructed in recent weeks to hold off on registration and approval for firms that are looking to invest in the US, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing sensitive issues.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-04-04/china-imposes-34-tariffs-on-all-us-imports-as-retaliation?embedded-checkout=true

China struck back against President Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs Friday by slapping the US with its own 34% tariff on imports and announcing curbs on some key rare materials — further heightening the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

The new double-digit tariff on imports of all US products will be imposed from April 10, China’s finance ministry said.

The move is in retaliation for Trump on Wednesday hitting China with a “reciprocal” 34% tariff on Chinese exports — on top of the 20% levy he imposed earlier this year.

As part of the flurry of retaliatory measures, Beijing also said it will impose more export controls from Friday on rare earths, which are materials used in high-tech products such as computer chips and electric vehicle batteries.

Included in the list of minerals subject to control was samarium and its compounds, which are used in aerospace manufacturing and the defense sector. Another element called gadolinium is used in MRI scans.

“The purpose of the Chinese government’s implementation of export controls on relevant items in accordance with the law is to better safeguard national security and interests, and to fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation,” the commerce ministry said.

China placed export restrictions on rare earth elements on Friday as part of its sweeping response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, squeezing supply to the West of minerals used to make weapons, electronics and a range of consumer goods.

The move, which Beijing had long hinted was possible, further ratchets up trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and leaves American manufacturers scrambling for fresh supplies of the critical minerals they have relied upon for decades.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china-hits-back-us-tariffs-with-rare-earth-export-controls-2025-04-04/

Japan off loading US treasury bonds … will have catastrophic effects on USD.

Japan allegedly notified the United States on Saturday that they, too, are dumping at least $1.1 Trillion in US Treasuries "at any price they can get for them."



Grok -

By December 2024, China owned approximately $759 billion in Treasuries, down from over $1.1 trillion in 2021. Reports indicate that China sold $53.3 billion worth of Treasuries and agency bonds in the first quarter of 2024 alone, marking a record sell-off for that period, and continued to offload $22.7 billion in February 2024, bringing its holdings to $775 billion at that point.

Sure enough, confirming that Trump's "dealmaking" was about to shine, on Friday Trump posted on his Truth Social account, announced that he had a "very productive" call with the head of the Vietnamese communist party, adding that if Vietnam wants to cut their tariffs to "ZERO", all they have to do is "make an agreement with the U.S."...

Fast forward just one day, and we have an example of the first official capitulation by a trading counterparty as Bloomberg reports that Vietnam has offered to remove all tariffs on US imports after Donald Trump announced a 46% levy on the Southeast Asian nation, according to an April 5 letter from Vietnam’s communist party.

Of the 185 countries affected by US Tariffs, about fifty (50) have contacted the U.S. seeking to negotiate future Trade. But most of those 50 countries don't do an awful lot of trade with the US. Of the remaining 135 countries who have not (yet) reached out, the vast majority of our Trade is done with them.

From Hal Turner

All the word "on the street" is that tomorrow will begin a financial and economic catastrophe the likes of which we have never seen . . .

I don't generally put out stories on this website that are based almost exclusively on "rumors" but today seems to be an extraordinary day.

I am going to tell you these things with the strong CAVEAT that this is all RUMOR. Unsubstantiated. Unverifiable. It may be wrong.

1) The US issued deployment orders to forty thousand (40,000) more troops to head to the Middle East. The Order reportedly came out yesterday, and the planeloads of troops began moving last night. War seems to be inevitable now. Iran.

2) At least one and possibly two C-5M Super Galaxy military air transport planes flew into Israel, the Nevatim Air Base, carrying multiple PATRIOT Air Defense systems and - allegedly - one additional THAAD air defense system.

3) China is reportedly dumping United States Treasury Notes at a discounted rate of $0.25 cents on the dollar. They reportedly have had enough of the USA, they want out of the two trillion in US Debt they are holding.

4) Japan allegedly notified the United States on Saturday that they, too, are dumping at least $1.1 Trillion in US Treasuries "at any price they can get for them."

NOTE: If items 3 & 4 above are true, it will mark the end for the United States being able to issue Treasury Bonds to finance their deficit spending. Other countries will see what China and Japan are doing and will realize US credit is no longer trustworthy, and stop lending to us.

5) Of the 185 countries affected by US Tariffs, about fifty (50) have contacted the U.S. seeking to negotiate future Trade. But most of those 50 countries don't do an awful lot of trade with the US. Of the remaining 135 countries who have not (yet) reached out, the vast majority of our Trade is done with them.

We don't manufacture a lot here in the USA anymore and if those countries stop Trading with us, we will see catastrophic supply chain disruptions and very visible empty store shelves. GET WHAT YOU NEED TODAY.

6) If the US goes to war with Iran, word on the street is that other oil-rich nations will cut-off supplies to the US in retaliation for starting such upheaval in the Middle East. An actual embargo.

Those of us who are old enough to remember the Arab Oil Embargo of the 1970's will recall long lines at gas stations (the few that had any gas at all) and Rationing, with odd-number car license plates getting gasoline on odd-numbered days, and even-numbered license plates getting gas on even numbered days.

We could see that - again.

7) In financial Sectors, word is that the large Hedge Funds have been working all weekend, deciding which stocks to dump because they are weak performers and/or vulnerable. The RUMOR is that all these Funds will DUMP all of those holdings by 10:00 AM EDT tomorrow, regardless of how much loss they take. They want these stocks gone from their books.

As I write, it is 3:25 PM eastern US time and both stores and gas stations are open. Get what you need TODAY because if these rumors prove true, we are heading into a world of hurt.

Again, I emphasize, these are RUMORS. None of them are good.

We will see factual reality starting at 6:00 PM eastern US time tonight, when the "Futures" Markets open.

Israeli media

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has put the Iranian military on full alert amid US demands that the Islamic Republic negotiate over a nuclear deal, Saudi state-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Sunday.

While the Islamic Republic has rejected US President Donald Trump's demand for direct negotiations, it wishes to continue indirect talks through Oman, an official, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said.

Iran is pushing back against US demands that it directly negotiate over its nuclear program or be bombed, warning neighbors that host US bases that they could be in the firing line if involved, a senior Iranian official said.

https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-849106#849106

https://m.investing.com/news/cryptocurrency-news/black-monday-for-bitcoin-warning-issued-by-top-crypto-expert-3969541?ampMode=1

Mainstream media

CNBC host and market commentator Jim Cramer warned that America is in store for another “Black Monday” market crash similar to the record 1987 collapse if President Trump doesn’t curtail his tariff plan.

Cramer — who noted that the 1987 crash saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average fall by 22.6% in a single day — said the bloodbath could be repeated after the brutal two-day sell-off following the announcement of Trump’s sweeping tariffs against nearly 90 countries.

“If the president doesn’t try to reach out and reward these countries and companies that play by the rules, then the 1987 scenario… the one where we went down three days and then down 22% on Monday, has the most cogency,” Cramer said on his show Saturday, referencing the worst single-day fall in the history of the Dow.

Canada's Prime Minister Carney says 'after 80 years, the US is no longer an economic leader

He’s not Justin Trudeau. He’s a globalist heavywight

Stock Market "Futures" have begun trading as of 6:00 PM eastern US time Sunday night. 17 minutes into trading and the Dow is already down over 1400 points from its Friday close.

If this keeps up, it looks as though trading on markets tomorrow will be a BLOODBATH.

UPDATE 8:01 PM EDT --

Circuit breakers have been triggered in Japan's Nikkei 225 and TOPIX stock market indices. Trading is now temporarily halted because losses have been so severe.

Nikkei Stock Average Plummets 8.5%; Lowest Since Oct 2023

RELATED ?

$200,000,000 liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the past 60 minutes.

