Yes, agree with the guy; and not billions like Judge Nap said but trillions for war. The professor is correct too. Trump ran as a Populist telling Jeb Bush "your brother lied and people died" as he shredded the candidates on the stage; and people were sick of the NeoCon way of war and elected him. Time for a revolution. Ron Paul warned us years ago and Trump rode that populist wave and now has become a puppet of the Zionists.
