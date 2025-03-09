A major contributor to the Mobile World Congress was Ray Kurzweil, a futurist working with Google who has come to my attention in recent years largely through the writings of David Icke. He is known because of his ideas about the Singularity, whereby artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence and that there will be a merger of human and machine intelligence by the year 2030. He sees this happening through brain-computer interfaces, particularly via nanobots injected into the bloodstream. These nanobots will connect the neocortex (the part of the brain responsible for higher thought), in his view vastly expanding human cognitive capacity and “transcending biological limitations”.

In his address several days ago, Kurzweil stuck to his previous predictions of AI achieving human-level intelligence by the year 2029 and cited the exponential growth of AI language models like Grok and Chat GPT, and the Singularity itself, by 2045.

Here is Ray Kurzweil at the Mobile World Congress a few days ago:

ELON MUSK

We cannot avoid a brief discussion of David Icke and others who have been trying to drill some sense into the MAGA crowd as to the real agenda of Elon Musk.

You can see this in this brief interaction from last year between Icke and Alex Jones:\

Every single project of Musk’s, from SpaceX to NeuroLink, is absolutely key to the transhumanist agenda that Icke describes.

Musk talks out of both sides of his mouth.

He warns us of the dangers of AI while furthering the agenda with everything he does - Grok and where he is taking X-Twitter - all furthering this agenda in a massive way.

He says the best way to defeat AI is to join it.

He talks about injecting implantables into the human brain and then says, sotto voce, “we can get it into the body via the blood”.

He’s talking about the nanobots that we know have been introduced into the human body via the mRNA jabs and other myriad ways of getting this into us, isn’t he?

This year, apparently, the World Economic Forum meeting was half-empty. Is the time of the Old Guard globalists, Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari, whom everyone in MAGA loves to hate, being taken over? Have they been replaced by Elon Musk, Larry Ellison and Peter Thiel, who will deliver the Agenda more quickly and efficiently?

But they’re not globalists, are they?

And what is DOGE about? I’ve not seen a sign of the subsidies of Musk’s companies by the US government being subject to audit. Can it be that DOGE is going through, eliminating the “old” workforce to replace it with AI?

This is what Rick Wiles had to say:

Elon Musk is integrating AI into government.

An agency was reduced down to one employee - one person to run agency through AI.

This is what Elon Musk is convincing Donald Trump to do.

They said they are going to shut down and sell the DoJ HQ and the FBI HQ.

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency completely eviscerated an entire government agency, leaving it with just one Trump-appointed employee. DOGE announced on Tuesday that the Inter-American Foundation has been slashed in accordance with an executive order the president signed last month deeming it 'unnecessary.'

Where are the employees going?

Are you going to eliminate the entire DoJ Q?

Elon Musk is implementing AI in the Trump administration.

Speaker Johnson said there are algorithms moving through the system. Elon Musk has released algorithms into the entire system, into all the government systems, tracking down fraud and waste.

People are applauding Elon Musk and Donald Trump but they are not thinking this is AI.

This is AI governance.

Is AI telling Elon Musk to shut down the DoJ HQ and USAID?.

Before January 20 did Elon Musk and Donald Trump ask AI to give them a plan to move quickly, to seize the federal government?

They had only one opportunity to do this and that why it caught everybody off guard.