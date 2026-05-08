https://gospanews.net/en/2026/05/08/hantavirus-killer-dossier-1-this-pathogen-tested-as-lethal-bioweapons-by-us-pentagon-in-ukraine-biolabs-dtra-u-8-project/

The Russian Alarm about the Laboratory Leak and the Pathogens Made Lethal by the US in Ukraine

Judging from the in-depth investigation published on the epidemic alarm by RT, a Russian television station banned in Europe but readable on anonymous browsers, it seems that this could be the next pandemic planned by the same criminals who have already created and deliberately released SARS-CoV-2 enhanced with HIV plasmid sequences.

«Unlike the Covid-19 pandemic, there is no evidence to suggest that the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius originated in a research laboratory. However, hantavirus samples have escaped a lab before. In 2011, more than 300 vials of Hantavirus, Hendra virus, and Lyssavirus went missing from the Queensland Public Health Virology Laboratory in Australia» writes RT (source 1) throwing the first stone in the pond (after Gospa News in Italian version which on monday did it).

«The “major biosecurity breach” was not acknowledged by the lab until 2023, and an investigation was launched the following year. Australian Health Minister Tim Nicholls said at the time that it was unclear whether the samples had been “lost or otherwise unaccounted for,” and the investigation is ongoing» adds the Russian TV website, recalling the first historic killer epidemic of this pathogen.

In 1993, a “mysterious flu” caused 33 cases—17 of them fatal—of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) in the Four Corners region of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah. Scientists have determined that hantaviruses in the Western Hemisphere are far more lethal than their “Old World” cousins.

Why did RT devote such extensive coverage to a small outbreak?

The reason is simple: they are well-informed and obviously suspicious, given that it was Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Commander of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Forces, who, during the special operation launched to protect pro-Russian forces in Donbass, discovered the extremely dangerous military experiments on various pathogens, enhanced to the point of making them lethal biological weapons, conducted by the US agency DTRA in Ukrainian laboratories as part of a project funded by the US Embassy in Ukraine (Biological Threat Reduction Program).

Lvov Regional Laboratory Centre in Lvov, Ukraine, November 9, 2020

«The Russian Ministry of Defense has made public the names of Ukrainians involved in the US biological weapons program. For example, Serhiy Morgun, head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Sanitary and Epidemiological Department and one of the leaders of the UP-8 project for the study of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus and hantaviruses, coordinated relations between the Ministry of Defense and the US Agency for Weapons of Mass Destruction Threat Reduction (WMDTR)» wrote the Russian newspaper Life on March 10, 2023. (source 2)

In September 2022, Kirillov sent a complaint to the member states of the Biological Weapons Convention in Geneva.

But his findings were relaunched worldwide by the statement by Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia at the UN Security Council briefing on biological laboratories in Ukraine (details below).

But after accusing the US of creating pandemic viruses to enrich American Big Pharma with vaccines, on December 17, 2024, the Russian general was killed in an explosive attack by the secret services of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) at the Lugar Center and at the Ukrainian Laboratories

This study is very relevant to our investigation because of its primary collaborator and material perpetrator: the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), which participated in extremely dangerous military experiments at the Lugar Center in Tbilisi and in Ukrainian laboratories…

Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR)

The Pentagon has launched a five-year project with a possible extension of up to three years, codenamed GG-21: “Arthropod Infections and Zoonoses Among Military Personnel in Georgia.”

According to the project description, blood samples will be taken from 1,000 military recruits during their military registration physical examination at the Georgian military hospital in Gori.

The samples will be tested for antibodies to fourteen pathogens:

Bacillus anthracis

Brucella

CCHF virus (Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever)

Coxiella burnetii

Francisella tularensis

Hantavirus

Rickettsial species (Mediterranean spotted fever)

Tuberculosis virus

Bartonella species

Borrelia species

Ehlrichia species

Leptospira species

Salmonella typhi

WNV (West Nile virus)

«The blood collection quantity will be 10 ml. The samples will be stored indefinitely at the NCDC (Lugar Center) or USAMRU-G and may be sent to WRAIR headquarters in the United States for future research studies. The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) is the largest biomedical research facility administered by the United States Department of Defense. “Blood test results will not be provided to study participants,» we wrote on Gospa News in the first investigation of the “UKRAINE BIOLABS” series.

This procedure cannot cause death. However, according to the project report, “all volunteer deaths will be promptly reported (usually within 48 hours of notification by the PI)” to the Georgian Military Hospital and WRAIR.

It was precisely at the WRAIR hospital that US President Donald Trump was admitted and treated when he contracted Covid-19 during his first term.

The results of those studies were “classified,” but in Georgia today there are still relatives of the military used as human guinea pigs who swear revenge, but are powerless, against that “armored” facility named after Senator Richard Lugar at the behest of US President Barack Obama, who, with him, had appropriated the facilities of the former Soviet Union thanks to an agreement with President Vladimir Putin signed with the creation of the DTRA agency, later converted by the Pentagon to the construction of biological weapons.

The Lugar Center has become notorious in recent years for its controversial activities, laboratory accidents, and scandals surrounding US pharmaceutical giant Gilead’s hepatitis C program in Georgia, which resulted in at least 248 patient deaths. The cause of death in most cases was listed as unknown, as internal documents show.

Gilead played a crucial role in the SARS-CoV-2 emergency because the first Covid patients were treated with its drug Remdesivir rather than other better-known antivirals. This was precisely what was predicted by the suspicious coronavirus exercise Events 201, funded by Bill Gates in October 2019 in New York, in which the aforementioned lawyer Haines, who later became head of US Intelligence, took part.

Russia Reports on Killer Viruses to the UN Security Council

But the experiments of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) on laboratory-enhanced viruses had an even worse impact on the U-8 project conducted in Ukraine (4thousand human guinea pigs) on the very Hantaviruses that we mentioned at the beginning but of which we report the quote as a reminder.

«The Russian Ministry of Defense has made public the names of Ukrainians involved in the US biological weapons program. For example, Serhiy Morgun, head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Sanitary and Epidemiological Department and one of the leaders of the UP-8 project for the study of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus and hantaviruses, coordinated relations between the Ministry of Defense and the US Agency for Weapons of Mass Destruction Threat Reduction (WMDTR)» wrote the Russian newspaper Life on March 10, 2023. (source 2)

«The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) has funded a similar project involving soldiers in Ukraine, codenamed UP-8: The spread of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus and hantaviruses in Ukraine and the potential need for differential diagnosis in patients with suspected leptospirosis. The project began in 2017 and has been extended several times through 2020, as internal documents show» we reported in our previous investigation, UKRAINE BIOLABS 1.

According to the project description, blood samples will be collected from 4,400 healthy soldiers in Lviv, Kharkov, Odesa, and Kiev. 4,000 of these samples will be tested for antibodies to hantaviruses, and 400 for antibodies to Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus. Blood test results will not be provided to study participants.

«In 2014, 34 people (including a 4-year-old child) were infected with CCHF. Three of them died. That same year, Pentagon biologists studied the virus in Georgia as part of the DTRA project “Epidemiology of Febrile Diseases Caused by Dengue Viruses and Other Arboviruses in Georgia.” The project involved testing patients with fever symptoms and collecting ticks, potential carriers of the CCHV virus, for laboratory analysis. The cause of the CCHF outbreak in Georgia is still unknown».

Bulgarian investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva wrote in 2018 in her historic investigation (source 6) on dangerous biolaboratories opened around the world by the US under the aegis of the CIA.

In light of the documents discovered by the assassinated Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Commander of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Forces, we now know that those deaths are easily linked to the NAMRU and WRAIR project called GG-21 in Georgia, just as others may have been caused by U-8 in Ukraine.

The results are top-secret but are also partly denounced by official sources such as the Statement by Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia on the occasion of the UN Security Council briefing on biological laboratories in Ukraine (source 7) which also refers to the U-4 project which was followed by U-6 and U-8:

«The activity of biolabs in Ukraine that we track back to 2014, and US-implemented program of so-calledreform of Ukrainian healthcare system triggered uncontrolled growing incidence of dangerous and economically relevant infections in Ukraine. There is an increase in the number of cases of rubella, diphtheria, tuberculosis. Occurrence of measles has increased more than 100-fold. The World Health Organization said Ukraine runs high risks of having a polio outbreak» Nebenzia told the UN, reporting the disappearance and destruction of hundreds of biological samples before the arrival of Russian soldiers.

«There is evidence that in Kharkov, where one of the labs is located, 20 Ukrainian soldiers died of swine flu in January 2016, 200 more were hospitalized. By March 2016, the total of 364 people had died of swine flu in Ukraine. Besides, outbreaks of African swine fever occur regularly in Ukraine. In 2019, there was an outbreak of a disease that had symptoms similar to plague» the diplomat added.

In light of all these investigations, we can therefore state with almost complete certainty that the US Pentagon and the CIA possess genotypes of bioweaponized hantavirus, just as the other military agency, DARPA, did by funding research for the famous “recipe” for building a lethal Covid-19, published in 2017 by microbiologist Ralph Baric (University of North Carolina), a principal collaborator of virologists Anthony Fauci, former NIAID director, and his collaborator Vincent Munster (Rocky Mountain Laboratory), who is currently under investigation by the FBI.

Obviously, for now, we cannot know whether they used it as they likely did with SARS-CoV-2, intentionally spreading it (according to multiple bioweapons experts).

Hunter Biden-funded Metabiota company: A link between Covid-19 and Hantaviruses

At this point, a question is in order… Is there a connection between the artificial SARS-CoV-2 virus and the enhanced hantaviruses in laboratories in former Eastern Bloc countries, and perhaps even at Fort Detrick?

We’ve found a link…

“The US company Metabiota Inc. has been awarded federal contracts worth $18.4 million under the Pentagon’s DTRA program in Georgia and Ukraine for scientific and technical consulting services. Metabiota’s services include global field research on biological threats, pathogen discovery, epidemic response, and clinical trials,” journalist Gaytandzhieva noted.

Metabiota was the Pentagon’s major contractor in coordinating Ukrainian biolaboratories, even conducting research on Covid-19 several months before the pandemic emergency and the first case in China…

But Gospa News’ investigations have exposed enormous and shameful international intrigues surrounding the company funded by Hunter Biden, even while his father, Biden, who appointed pandemic prophet Haines as head of Intelligence while serving as US Vice President.

The first highlights all the connections between Bill Gates, Rockefeller, Metabiota, and Ukrainian laboratories…

The second, terribly disturbing, links the September 11, 2001, attacks to the Laboratory Pandemic…

But this is only the beginning of our investigative work.

In the next episodes, in fact, we will reveal the names of those who have been researching Hantavirus vaccines for years: they are the same criminal accomplices of the artificial SARS-Cov-2 and the mRNA genetic vaccines that have caused a holocaust with their adverse reactions and turbo-cancers.

OTHER MATERIAL

Ukrainian trenches are turning into giant Petri dishes.

Amid a total shortage of shells and manpower, biology has entered the fray.

RIA Novosti, citing sources in Russian law enforcement structures, reports a sharp increase in non-combat losses in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The reason—hantavirus.

China says they gave strong evidence that hantavirus was created by the United States in a Ukrainian biolab