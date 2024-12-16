This came out yesterday.

Radiation levels in NYC are skyrocketing, and mysterious drones are invading our skies. From energy theft at solar plants to spine-chilling sounds in New Jersey, this global drone invasion is spreading. Are these drones hunting dirty bombs, stealing power, or manipulating us?

Radiation levels in New York City are skyrocketing, and all signs point to mysterious drones invading our airspace. These aren't harmless toys or mere surveillance gadgets. They're part of a shadowy operation that is spreading like wildfire across the globe.

From eerie grid-pattern flights over Washington, D.C., to spine-tingling sounds plaguing drivers in New Jersey, and UFO-like noises in Maryland, these drones are wreaking havoc.

Washington, D.C.: Drones Tighten Their Grip on the Capital

It started over Washington, D.C., where these drones were first spotted flying in precise grid-like formations. GRID PATTERNS! Think about that. This isn’t random; this is coordinated, deliberate, and calculated.

What are they looking for? Are they mapping out our infrastructure? Searching for weaknesses? Or worse—hunting for radioactive materials like a dirty bomb? This isn’t paranoia. This is reality. You don’t deploy drones with this level of sophistication without a damn good reason. And so far, no one’s talking.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/radioactive-medical-device-lost-transit-new-jersey-nuclear-regulatory-commission-reports#google_vignette

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has confirmed the loss of radioactive material during shipping earlier this month, raising public safety concerns and fueling speculation about a connection to recent drone sightings in New Jersey.

The NRC’s event report revealed that the missing material, a Ge-68 pin source manufactured by Eckert & Ziegler, was reported lost on December 3, 2024, after its damaged and empty shipping container arrived at its disposal destination. While classified as “Less than IAEA Category 3,” the radioactive source still poses potential risks if mishandled or exposed for extended periods.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) confirmed the incident and stated that if the material is not located within 30 days, the licensee will submit a full report detailing root causes and corrective actions.

Officer Lew, a prominent commentator, speculated on the potential link between the missing radioactive material and mysterious drone activity reported across New Jersey. “While looking at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission Alerts, I can confirm that there is radioactive material that has gone missing… This might be the reason for the drones,” he wrote.

John Ferguson, CEO of Saxon Aerospace LLC and an expert in unmanned aerial systems, provided a chilling theory. He suggested the drones could be searching for hazardous materials on the ground. “I believe they’re trying to smell something on the ground—gas, leaks, radioactive material, whatever,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson also linked the drone sightings to a broader security concern: the disappearance of over 80 nuclear warheads from Ukraine after the Soviet Union’s collapse. He recounted a conversation with a government insider who claimed to have physically handled one of these missing warheads, warning it may have been headed toward the U.S. “That is a very serious deal,” Ferguson said, adding that past warnings about the warhead were ignored by authorities.

While Ferguson’s claims remain unverified, they highlight the mounting tension surrounding both the missing radioactive material and drone activity.

New Jersey has seen a wave of mysterious drone sightings, including near sensitive locations like Picatinny Arsenal, a military research facility. The NRC continues its investigation, but public concerns are intensifying. The NRC report and Ferguson’s commentary underscore the need for swift action to recover the lost radioactive material and address potential risks to public safety.

For now, the situation remains a mix of confirmed events and speculative links, with authorities urging vigilance as investigations unfold.

The drone phenomenon may be tied to the missing radioactive source, some theorize.

Missing nuclear sources have the danger of being used by terrorists for dirty bombs.

On Friday the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) released an event report (Event Number: 57455) regarding a radioactive source being lost in transit in Newfield, New Jersey on December 2.

The radioactive source, licensed to Nazha Cancer Center, was sent to be disposed of. The shipping container it was in arrived damaged and it no longer contained the radioactive source.

The NRC report quoted a New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) email.

“The licensee reported to NJDEP on December 3, 2024, that a Ge-68 pin source that they sent for disposal has been lost in transit on December 2, 2024. The source is a Eckert & Ziegler model HEGL-0132, with current approximate activity of 0.267 mCi. The shipping container arrived at its destination damaged and empty. The licensee has filed a claim with the shipper. If the source is not located within the 30 days, the licensee will follow-up with a full written report to include root cause(s) and corrective actions,” the NJDEP email said, according to the NRC report Friday.

“This might be the reason for the drones..just speculation at this point,” political commentator Officer Lew said in a social media post Monday.

The source itself is said to be less than a category three level of radioactive material.

“Sources that are ‘Less than IAEA Category 3 sources,’ are either sources that are very unlikely to cause permanent injury to individuals or contain a very small amount of radioactive material that would not cause any permanent injury. Some of these sources, such as moisture density gauges or thickness gauges that are Category 4, the amount of unshielded radioactive material, if not safely managed or securely protected, could possibly – although it is unlikely – temporarily injure someone who handled it or were otherwise in contact with it, or who were close to it for a period of many weeks,” the NRC report said Friday.

Missing sources can theoretically be used by terrorists to make dirty bombs – conventional explosives with radioactive material around them. When detonated they create a radioactive fallout effect.

Infowars reported in October that drone phenomenon, like is now being witnessed, could be related to a national security threat.

Interestingly, soon after the source was reported missing, mysterious drones began to comb the country, particularly the New Jersey area.

“John Ferguson, the CEO of Saxon Aerospace, a manufacturer of manned drones, gives his assessment of all the mysterious drones plaguing New Jersey and other places in America right now,” social media influencer Mila Joy said in a post on Saturday.

John Ferguson, the CEO of Saxon Aerospace, a manufacturer of manned drones, gives his assessment of all the mysterious drones plaguing New Jersey and other places in America right now. Interestingly, stars release a subatomic particle called a muon. Muons penetrate the entire earth easily but not really dense materials (like radioactive metals). Flying at night may be done to position the sun on the opposite side of the earth in order to see where muons don't appear or get deflected (where a radioactive source is). Stanford University released a paper in 2021 discussing muon analysis for nuclear source detection in the Fukushima reactor. Drones typically don't fly at night unless they are equipped with special sensors; these may include infrared or thermal imaging, as well as gas and radioactivity sensing technology. Two locations in the NY/NJ metro area have been flagged as condition "red," with CPM (counts per minute) levels exceeding the safety threshold of 200 CPM over the past week, according to the Geiger Counter World Map. One 1000 CPM reading was detected at Hamilton Park in Weehawken, New Jersey, across the Lincoln Tunnel going into New York City, while the other was detected near Fort Hamilton, which is located near the Verrazano Narrows bridge. These readings are markedly higher than typical background radiation levels, raising concerns about localized environmental or industrial factors that may be contributing to these spikes. The CPM metric measures the number of radioactive particles detected in a given area per minute, using Geiger counters. This does not directly quantify the strength of the radiation but provides an indication of its presence. For reference, a typical background radiation level is around 30–50 CPM, while readings above 100 CPM may indicate an anomaly requiring attention. Prolonged exposure to higher levels of radiation, such as those recorded in Weehawken and Fort Hamilton, can pose health risks depending on duration and proximity. Readings of over 1,000 CPM (counts per minute) on a Geiger counter are relatively rare under normal circumstances. Authorities are urged to investigate the source of these elevated readings and assess potential risks to the population in these areas. However, there is another factor that one should consider: An increased in reported or perceived “drone activity” that may correspond to increased military presence or emergency response and accompanying spikes in radiation levels. There are military drones and unmanned flight systems that use radioactive fuel sources, although such designs are typically considered to be “experimental” due to safety, regulatory, and operational constraints. Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators or RTGs use radioactive isotopes, such as plutonium-238, to generate electricity through thermoelectric conversion. These have been more commonly used in space missions (e.g., NASA's Voyager probes) but have been considered for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in specific scenarios where long endurance and reliability are critical. RTGs typically use isotopes like plutonium-238, which primarily emit alpha particles. Alpha radiation cannot travel far and is usually blocked by the outer casing of the RTG. It is unlikely to directly contribute to a 1,000+ CPM spike unless the RTG casing is compromised, exposing the radioactive material. Some radioactive decay chains produce beta particles and gamma rays, which can penetrate the RTG casing to some extent. Gamma radiation, in particular, can travel significant distances and could lead to elevated Geiger counter readings. However, radiation escaping from a well-functioning RTG is minimal and typically not detectable at a significant distance. However, if the RTG casing is damaged or degraded, radioactive material could leak, leading to higher-than-normal CPM readings. More plausible or at least common forms of radiation capable of causing Geiger counter spikes would be leakage from medical isotopes (e.g., cesium-137 or cobalt-60), industrial equipment accidents, or environmental contamination. However, increased military activity into the areas may introduce variables such as top secret equipment that may be associated with radioactivity spikes. Agencies like DARPA have explored advanced power systems for drones, including nuclear-based options, but details are often classified. DARPA’s SIGMA program also equips the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey with an advanced radiation detection system, enhancing counterterrorism efforts and radiological threat monitoring across the region's critical infrastructure. SIGMA, operational since late 2019, uses networked sensors—stationary, vehicle-mounted, and wearable—to provide real-time radiation detection and alert capabilities. The mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey took an unexpected turn with an ABC 7 News crew capturing video footage of a strange, white orb floating in the Mendham Township sky. The reporter described the phenomenon as unidentifiable and urged residents to submit similar videos for expert analysis. The unexplained activity has also included sightings over military bases, intensifying demands for clarity from public officials as speculation swirls about the drones' origins, including theories that they may have been sent by foreign adversaries. While National Security Council spokesman John Kirby dismissed over 3,000 reports as mistaken observations of helicopters or airplanes, his statements contradict confirmations from military officials at New Jersey's Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle of unauthorized drone breaches. These sightings add to growing public concern over an apparent "drone invasion" across New Jersey and neighboring states. The FBI and DHS said in a joint statement on Thursday that there was "no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus." On Sunday, Hochul announced federal officials are deploying a high-tech drone detection system to New York State. The advanced system will support state and local law enforcement in investigating the drones, which have been flickering across the night skies over the past month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday. Despite the federal support, Hochul urged Congress to provide greater resources. The Aerospace CEO's explanation that the 'mystery' drones may be searching for gas leaks or radioactivity fits with both the government secrecy surrounding the reported phenomena, as well as the increased radioactivity detected in the region.

RADIATION BEING DETECTED IN NEW YORK & CONNECTICUT-ANYTHING TO DO WITH DRONES/UAPS???