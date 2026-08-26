From RNZ - but not really. They are generically incapable of such journalism

It’s from the. ABC

Of course, it’s all happening OVER THERE.

If RNZ is covering it must be serious (lol)

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/1114033/climate-wars-and-fuel-shortages-foster-famine-fears?cid=newsletter

Analysis - Now for round two.

Just as the global economy was adjusting to higher fuel prices, a new inflationary wave is about to hit.

This time, the shortages will revolve around food, and the poorest nations on the planet will be the worst affected.

A deadly trifecta of higher input costs, disrupted trade routes, and a changing climate has combined to drastically reduce food supply, particularly grains and especially wheat.

Global food exporters, including Australia, are suffering in a vice-like grip, caught between soaring prices for refined fuel and fertiliser just as a supersized El Niño gathers strength.

Meanwhile, two wars, one in the Middle East and the other in Eastern Europe, are having a devastating impact on food distribution from the recent northern hemisphere harvest.

But rapidly changing weather patterns - fire and drought across key food bowls in Europe and North America even before the long-anticipated El Niño unleashes its wrath - are adding to the problem as farmers reduce planting programs.

As seasoned campaigners, Australian farmers are already bracing for El Niño.

While many have adapted to the vagaries of producing grain on the world’s driest inhabited continent, the shifts in weather patterns that result from El Niño - severe drought across much of northern and eastern Australia - are becoming more erratic.

Australian farmers scaling back

Wheat is the largest single crop on the planet, by area.

Along with rice and corn, which both produce more tonnage of finished crop, it is a staple that is essential for human nutrition.

In a normal year, Australia supplies 10 to 15 percent of the world’s wheat market.

But this year is expected to be anything but normal.

The total winter crop, including wheat, barley and canola, is likely to be about 21 percent down on last year.

According to the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES), the area planted is forecast to fall by 12 percent to 10.9 million hectares, the smallest in six years.

“The Middle East conflict has caused significant disruption to the global supply of liquid fuels and fertiliser,” ABARES reported in June.

With almost all our fertiliser imported from the Middle East, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz for much of this year severely affected local agriculture.

“To date, disruptions have resulted in significantly higher input costs rather than physical shortages, although some short-term fuel outages occurred earlier in the planting window,” it said.

Those higher prices have squeezed growers’ profit margins. Combine that with extremely dry conditions in northern cropping regions and little wonder some farmers are unwilling to take big risks with planting.

National winter crop production is forecast by ABARES to decrease 21pc to 54.5 million tonnes in 2026–27.

Supplied / ABARES via ABC

While well below record levels, Australia’s total winter harvest is likely to be respectable. But the onset of El Niño is likely to hit summer crops such as sorghum and rice, while concerns remain for next year’s winter crop.

Diesel prices soaring again

Since the breakdown in negotiations between the US and Iran to end the war, oil prices have surged back above $US90 a barrel, which, while elevated, is well below the $US126 a barrel peak earlier this year.

But, as the graph below shows, the global price of refined fuel has surged back to the exorbitant levels of the early days of the Iran war when oil and refined fuel supplies from the Middle East ground to a halt.

That’s because Ukraine’s continued bombardment of Russian oil refineries has removed one of the world’s largest suppliers of diesel from the market.

Despite the trade sanctions, Russia usually ships vast quantities of diesel to Türkiye, which then redirects it to European markets. Now, Russia has been forced to import supplies as angry citizens queue for fuel.

Diesel is the primary fuel choice for agriculture, and price shifts like those above have a huge impact on planting decisions as margins are whittled to the bone.

In addition, the Ukraine attacks have also disrupted global wheat shipments.

Between them, Russia and Ukraine account for almost a third of the global wheat trade. But shipments from the Black Sea have now ground to a halt.

Russian attacks against Ukraine’s port in Odesa have been answered by a lethal Ukrainian bombardment of Russia’s export facilities in Novorossiysk.

Shifting weather patterns are also playing a role.

Ukraine had been using the Danube River as an alternative route to export its grain. But severe drought has rendered the waterway impassable.

Those same extreme weather conditions led to a sharp reduction in yields from European producers, particularly France and Germany.

US drought and Trump’s tariffs

When Washington was shrouded in Canadian brushfire smoke during the FIFA World Cup, it should have been a stark warning to even those in the White House that the global climate was changing.

Together, the US and Canada account for between 25 and 30 percent of global wheat exports.

America, however, is on track for its worst wheat harvest in more than half a century, with the Great Plains, scene of the great US dust bowl during the 1930s depression, again experiencing a severe and debilitating drought.

Given bumper crops in recent years helped build reserves, global wheat prices, while edging up, have yet to respond to the impending supply shortfalls.

And war of a different kind has also contributed to the disrupted global food trade.

Donald Trump’s strong-arm trade tactics forced many smaller nations to strike purchase agreements with the US for wheat supplies. Bangladesh, Indonesia and Israel all agreed to preference US wheat purchases over other suppliers as part of an offset agreement to avoid tariffs on their own exports.

But the arrangement means they will need to accept whatever price US wheat is trading at rather than being able to purchase on the open market. Many within Bangladesh have denounced the deal and are attempting to renegotiate it.

Indonesia’s arrangement is even worse. It has agreed to purchase up to 2 million tonnes of US wheat per year, just so its tariffs could be lowered to 19 percent.

Already under intense pressure, the Indonesian economy is unlikely to withstand a huge lift in basic food prices.

The pain is expected to be even greater in drought-ravaged nations across North Africa and the Middle East, where food shortages would exacerbate intense political instability.

- ABC