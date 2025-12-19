Jana ben-Noon

Please listen carefully to the video, where Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi himself explains how the Noahide system works. This is not my interpretation. These are his own words. (ed. I have posted the videos)

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“ Rabbi” Mizrachi speaks with a level of contempt toward non-Jews that is hard to listen to without shock. These are not slips of the tongue or words taken out of context. They are deliberate statements, spoken publicly, recorded, and defended.

The language is openly dehumanizing.

If anyone outside this protected religious space spoke this way about Jews, the response would be immediate and brutal. Platforms would be shut down. Jobs lost. Reputations destroyed.

Yet here, nothing happens.

This is the reality: when the target is gentiles, there is no outrage and no enforcement. Hate speech rules simply do not apply. These rabbis know it. That is why they speak so boldly and without restraint. They are not afraid of consequences because the system shields them. This double standard is not accidental. It teaches Jews that they may say anything, and another that they are expected to absorb it in silence. That is not justice. That is power protecting itself.

If there were a video openly teaching that Jews are lesser people, that Jewish marriages are invalid, and that Jews should be judged under a harsher legal system with fewer protections, there would be immediate outrage. It would be called antisemitism without hesitation. Platforms would remove it. Politicians would condemn it. Careers would be destroyed.

Yet a video exists teaching exactly that in reverse, and it is tolerated.

Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi openly teaches a system in which Gentiles are not equal under the law. This is not critics putting words in his mouth. He explains it clearly himself.

Under Noahide law, Gentiles are judged more harshly than Jews. A Gentile who steals, he says, deserves execution, while a Jew only pays restitution. That alone proves this is a two-tier justice system based on identity, not justice.

He goes further. Gentiles can be condemned under weaker legal standards, including capital punishment based on one judge and one witness. Imagine such a system written into American law. Imagine being told that your life carries fewer legal protections simply because of who you are. No constitutional society could survive that. No moral society would accept it.

This is not Jana saying this. This is not exaggeration. This is stated openly by the rabbi himself.

It would be one thing if this teaching were confined to a synagogue and ended there. People are entitled to their internal religious beliefs. But that is not what is happening.

Noahide laws have entered United States public law and are now presented under the banner of “universal ethics.” Once a religious legal framework with unequal standards is promoted as moral guidance for an entire nation, it is no longer private belief. It becomes a public issue, and a dangerous one.

Rabbi Mizrachi also teaches that Gentile marriages “count zero” before God. Christian marriages, civil marriages, lifelong covenants mean nothing unless they conform to rabbinic definitions. Yet at the same time, Gentiles are still condemned for adultery.

This is internally contradictory and morally dishonest. You cannot erase the validity of marriage and then punish people for violating it.

This teaching strips Gentiles of dignity while increasing their legal vulnerability. It undermines family structure, erases covenantal bonds, and places moral authority entirely in rabbinic hands. It does not elevate ethics - it centralizes power.

And still, this ideology is promoted publicly without fear. Why? Because pastors and Christians are not resisting it. Silence has been interpreted as agreement. The absence of opposition has been taken as permission.

This is not Christian obedience. Christianity does not equal cowardice. Scripture never teaches believers to remain silent in the face of injustice. We are commanded to speak truth, to warn, and to protect what is right. Silence while unequal law is normalized is not peace. It is surrender.

Imagine, Noahide law is presented as the moral foundation of the United States! That is not universal ethics. That is discrimination codified as virtue.

This is not about antisemitism. It is about opposing injustice wherever it appears. Two-tier justice always leads to abuse. History has proven that again and again.

If you have not signed the petition yet, do so now. Do not wait. Do not assume someone else will speak. Systems like this advance only when good people remain silent. Once unequal law becomes normalized, reversing it becomes far harder.

Petition to Repeal the Noahide Laws

Christianity was never meant to bow to systems that deny human dignity. It was built on truth, courage, and the willingness to stand firm when it matters most.

Thank you for reading

Jana

P.S.

Thank you to those who are supporting my work here. I was deeply touched by a kind sister in Christ who offered to send a personal gift beyond what Substack donations allow, simply because she appreciates the time and effort that go into my videos and writing. I cannot fully express how meaningful this is. Doing this work while navigating daily life is not easy. I often have to carve out time at great personal cost, waking very early in order to write and speak. I do this willingly, because I am genuinely disturbed by what I see unfolding in the world and by where we appear to be heading.

I am deeply troubled by the level of apostasy within the Church and by the future that is being shaped for our children. At times I feel anger, not toward individuals, but toward Christian generations that so easily accepted Zionism and dispensationalism, helping to lay the groundwork for systems that increasingly resemble tyranny rather than the gospel of Christ.

I want to be honest with you. I intend to continue writing and speaking, even though I am aware that doing so places my family in a vulnerable position. I understand the risks. I have already lived with the consequences of standing publicly for what we believe.

I comfort myself with this truth: if suffering comes because of what we stand for, God sees it. He is not absent. He is faithful to maneuver all things according to His wisdom and timing, even when the cost feels unbearable.

For those of you who wish to write to me or to Steve, or who feel led to support our work through the mail, you may do so at the address below:

Jana S. Bennun / Steven Bennun

P.O. Box 956

Prosper, TX , 75078

Israeli Jew discusses anti-goyism

President Donald Trump held a Hanukkah reception in the White House last night with a heavyweight list of prominent Zionists.

Fox News host Mark Levin spoke at the event, and congratulated Trump as the first Jewish U.S. President, to which Trump agreed.

I have been reporting for years now that Donald Trump converted to a Zionist Jew in 2017, and has publicly stated that he is not a Christian.

Listen for yourself in this 2-minute clip from last night’s event at the White House:

https://vaccineimpact.com/2025/trump-admits-he-is-a-jew-at-white-house-hanukkah-party-as-zionist-billionaire-miriam-adelson-and-attorney-alan-dershowitz-plan-for-trumps-3rd-term/?ct=YTo1OntzOjY6InNvdXJjZSI7YToyOntpOjA7czo1OiJlbWFpbCI7aToxO2k6MTU2NTt9czo1OiJlbWFpbCI7aToxNTY1O3M6NDoic3RhdCI7czoyMjoiNjk0M2ZjMDIwZGRmMDg5NDczNjE5NiI7czo0OiJsZWFkIjtzOjY6Ijc5NTQwNyI7czo3OiJjaGFubmVsIjthOjE6e3M6NToiZW1haWwiO2k6MTU2NTt9fQ%3D%3D

The False Flag succeeded in its objectives

Next stop, Israel??