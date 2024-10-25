I have been watching events on X for several hours.

Finally, Hal Turner came up with this.

Here is his report and tweets below that.

BREAKING NEWS — FOX: Israel has started their attack against Iran with explosions reported near the capital Tehran

UPDATE:

IRANIAN MEDIA REPORT THAT EVERYTHING IS NORMAL IN TEHRAN, ACCORDING TO THE TASNIM AGENCY

At 6:57 PM EDT, reports began coming in of several explosions in the Iran capital city of Tehran.

Initial, unconfirmed information says that at least one building belonging to the Iran Ministry of Defense, has exploded.

More as I get it. . .

7:07 PM EDT

Israeli war planes are now crossing the Syria-Jordan Border heading in the direction of Iraq. Video below from the Border area:

7:11 PM EDT --

Residents in Northwestern Iran report hearing Aircraft in the Sky over the Iran-Iraq Border.

-- Imam Khomenei International Airport Hit by explosions

-- Iran CLOSES all air space.

-- Military correspondent for Israel's channel 13: "Report of explosions west of Tehran. We are going on air on channel 13"

-- 6 explosions in Karaj and 4-5 explosions in Tehran so far. Still unconfirmed.

Images are coming-in CLAIMING they are from tonight, near Tehran. I have NOT yet verified __any__ of these images:

7:20 PM EDT --

Air Control Towers throughout the Middle East are broadcasting EMERGENCY MESSAGES TO CLEAR AIR SPACE immediately:

7:25 PM EDT --

Reports are now confirming there have already been NINETEEN (19) Explosions in Tehran.

7:31 PM EDT --

Air Raid Sirens sounding throughout Iran:

7:34 PM EDT --

Civilian power plant in Karaj, Iran, reportedly "destroyed."

More to come

The United States Air Force has deployed at least ten (10) air-refueling stratotankers to the Middle East. It appears the US itself will directly refuel Israeli jets used to attack Iran.

The KC-135 strato-tanker is shown below in a FILE PHOTO (not today):

The radar image below shows the tankers as of about 6:30 AM today, Friday, 25, October 2024. By now, they have all arrived.

From USA:

Each Strato-tanker carries about 83,000 pounds of fuel. Each can refuel up to TWO fighter jets at the same time, allowing a five plane squad to be refueled in "under 30 minutes."

The typical F-15, which Israel uses, carries about 7,000 pounds in its internal fuel tank, but __can__ be equipped with up to three (3) external tanks at 750 gallons each.

So each of the strato-tankers shown above can refuel up to ELEVEN fighter jets before the tanker itself is empty.

Now, if Israel uses such aircraft to attack Iran, those planes __may__ need refueling before entering Iran air space, and __may__ need refueling coming out after potential combat.

Given the US has sent ten strato-tankers, and that Israel has several of its own, based on the number of strato-tankers, Israel can send 121 planes just with US tankers alone, or more if they also use Israeli tankers.

Each of those planes can carry at least two missiles (depending upon the weapon) so that's 121 planes times 2 missiles each, 242 targets inside Iran.

Now, if those Israeli planes also need to be refueled coming OUT of Iran, then it seems logical to cut the number of planes by HALF, because of the capacities of the strato-tankers.

Either way, the refueling capacity that is now in-theater, is sufficient for an Iran attack consisting of OVER 100 Israeli attack aircraft.

That will be a big attack. THAT, will likely start a very big war.

The fact that the US sent them this morning, and they are all arrived now, means the attack can come tonight, this weekend, or early next week.

The US doesn't send tankers like that to just sit around and do nothing.

UPDATE 6:12 PM --

Correction to this story. Turns out the US sent TWELVE (12) Tankers - as listed below:

URGENT COVERT INTEL

(SIGNS OF MOST SIGNIFICANT ISRAELI ATTACK - EVER)

There are now signs that the pending attack, by Israel, against Iran, will be the most significant Israeli attack ever.

The US sent messages to Saudi Arabia to "fully protect it from Iran or Iranian militias or the Houthis" who would try to attack Saudi Arabia.

This is a sign that Saudi Arabia will allow its air space to be used by the Israelis for the Iran attack.

Iran has previously warned all countries in the Region that if they allow their air space to be used, then those countries will be considered Combatants, and will be attacked as Iran responds to Israel.

What we're now seeing with this latest message to the Saudis, is likely an immediate REGIONAL war.

Further, the Russians have been very quiet during all the developments the past two weeks. The Russians have been quietly sending huge military transport planes to Tehran, which are widely believed to be carrying advanced Russian air defense systems. Think S-400.

Russia has also delivered modern fighter jets to Iran, but it is not known how they and their pilots might fare against the Israelis who have had very much longer to train on their F-15i's.

This thing looks like it is going to blow-up on the world stage very VERY soon. Maybe this weekend.

HOT OF THE PRESS

The “Israeli” declaration

Could fast-moving events between Israel and Iran and America sending refueling tankers to help the Israelis be explained by something as ridiculously mundane as Harris needing a distraction from her losses leading up to fhe election? A pretext to cancel the election?

On 25 October

Just a few hours ago

From an Iranian site

A reminder

On Israel’s northern front

From Prof Marandi

Is this it?

This purports to be Netanyahu and his cronies in their bunker

Tehran right now, everything is calm

From official Iranian media

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – People reported hearing several explosions in the Iranian capital early Saturday morning.

The explosions were heard west of Tehran, some people said.

But there were no reports of hearing the sound of warplanes or missiles. There were also no reports of fire or smoke being seen in the city.

According to some sources, the air defenses have fired missiles, but the situation in the capital is normal, including at Imam Khomeini (RA) and Mehrabad airports.