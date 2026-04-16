Ships reaching NZ and Australia are of PRE-WAR oil.

However, the situation is complicated.

I wanted some answers to some questions that I have that are not answered anywhere in the human sphere, so I asked ChatGPT:

It seems to me that shipments of petroleum and diesel are from BEFORE the war. To the best of your knowledge - 1. Are South Korean oil refineries operating at full or partial capacity? 2. Are they refining crude delivered from before or after the start of war. 3. If the latter where are they getting it from? 4. Are they continuing to ship to NZ or Australia?

This was the answer:

Your basic premise — that some current shipments may reflect crude bought or loaded before the war — is partly right, but it’s no longer the whole picture.

1. Are South Korean refineries operating at full or partial capacity?

They are operating, but under strain — closer to partial / managed capacity than normal full throughput.

South Korea’s four major refiners — SK Energy, GS Caltex, S-Oil, and HD Hyundai Oilbank — are still running because the country has made emergency crude purchases and rerouted supply. But refiners have had to:

trim some export volumes,

prioritise domestic fuel needs,

reduce jet fuel exports in particular.

Korea has virtually suspended some jet fuel exports because crude shortages forced refiners to divert output to domestic demand.

https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/news/2026-04-07/business/economy/Exclusive-Koreas-jet-fuel-exports-to-US-grounded-as-Iran-war-rages-unabated/2563132?utm_source=chatgpt.com

So: not shut down, but not comfortably “business as usual” either.

2. Are they refining crude delivered before or after the war started?

Both.

A. Some refined products being shipped now likely come from:

crude imported before the Hormuz disruption , and/or

oil already in: refinery tanks, bonded storage, strategic reserves.



This is why exports did not stop immediately when the crisis began.

B. But Korea is now also refining NEW crude secured after the war began.

South Korea said this week it has secured:

273 million barrels of crude , and

2.1 million tonnes of naphtha

via routes outside Hormuz, enough to cover:

more than 3 months of crude needs , and

about 1 month of naphtha needs under normal demand.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/south-korea-says-secures-273-mln-barrels-crude-via-routes-outside-strait-hormuz-2026-04-15/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Earlier this month, Seoul also said it had secured:

110 million barrels for April–May

from 17 countries.

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/news-research/latest-news/refined-products/040826-south-korean-govt-secures-110-mil-barrels-of-crude-for-april-may-amid-hormuz-disruptions?utm_source=chatgpt.com

So the answer is: yes, they are now refining post-war crude deliveries as well.

3. If post-war crude is arriving, where is it coming from?

Main alternative sources now include:

Middle East bypass routes:

Saudi Arabia via Red Sea ports (Yanbu)

United Arab Emirates via Fujairah

Oman

Non-Middle East suppliers:

Kazakhstan

Brazil

Canada

United States

Australia

Congo

Gabon

These supplies are reaching Korea via:

Red Sea / Suez,

UAE east coast terminals,

Pacific routes.

However:

freight costs are higher,

voyage times longer,

and many Korean refineries are designed for heavy Middle Eastern sour crude, so substitute grades are less efficient and less profitable.

4. Are they still shipping to New Zealand or Australia?

Yes — but likely in reduced / more selective volumes.

To Australia:

Australia is highly exposed to Korean refined fuel, especially:

jet fuel,

diesel.

Korea is described as a critical regional fuel lifeline, especially for Australia.

To New Zealand:

New Zealand imports refined fuel from:

Singapore,

Australia,

South Korea

Since closure of Marsden Point Oil Refinery, NZ is more exposed to offshore refinery supply.

Practical conclusion: