Seemorerocks

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Don'tStopMeNow/Toni Lawrence's avatar
Don'tStopMeNow/Toni Lawrence
1m

He is so right! The first thing I thought of was distraction. Trump's polls are in the toilet and he needs some sympathy, and an excuse to accelerate his private army (ICE). Either the Secret Service are inept at securing the venue, or this was staged.

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William Hoover's avatar
William Hoover
3m

Interesting that the “non-existent” security took him down before he could get to the ballroom. The shooter is probably an “innocent journalist” working for MS Now to get credentials.

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