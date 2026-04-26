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RyanMatta 🇺🇸 🦅@Ryanmatta
Someone wanted that shooter to get into the Whitehouse tonight. This didn’t happen by mistake. This was either planned by Israel, our intelligence agencies, it was a staged PSYOP by this administration attempting to get Trump his maga fanbase back.
RyanMatta 🇺🇸 🦅 @Ryanmatta
It’s like Butler 2.0. I think we can all be confident to say, not a single Secret Service member was fired after Buttler. It looks like they hired the same actors for the 3rd assassination attempt. https://t.co/QJF2HNuvwV
2:53 AM · Apr 26, 2026 · 5.07K Views
37 Replies · 38 Reposts · 219 Likes
He is so right! The first thing I thought of was distraction. Trump's polls are in the toilet and he needs some sympathy, and an excuse to accelerate his private army (ICE). Either the Secret Service are inept at securing the venue, or this was staged.
Interesting that the “non-existent” security took him down before he could get to the ballroom. The shooter is probably an “innocent journalist” working for MS Now to get credentials.