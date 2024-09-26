I came across the following, reposted on Substack.

https://peterhalligan.substack.com/cp/149428824

Fifth Column Graphene Oxide Fantasists are more than foolish internet Trolls. Some, with alleged medical qualifications, hope to make a fortune through their Quack cures. Some innocent people, potential victims, take their advice seriously and risk Death or Serious injury by opening their veins to EDTA injection. Perpetrators of this fraud are associated with the Guns, Bullion, Magic Pills industry that I have written about elsewhere.

The tone of the article (who is Geoff Pain anyhow?) reminds me more than anything of what we have come to expect from mainstream media and their masters.

You will find similar people using the same tone to “debunk” vitamin C, ivermectin or even acupunctre.

I cannot address the efficacy of EDTA apart from my own experience.

You see I don’t deal with surety (only with probability).

When this information started coming out 2 couple of years ago I decided to give it a go and ordered with great difficulty some oral EDTA and then some EDTA cream. I tried it for about a month and with no way, then, of confirming or denying what was happening, gave it up.

My conclusion was that, with my state of health, this or any form of detoxification was for me.

My partner, who at the time, was feeling unwell and tried the cream for a month or so. This led to her feeling the worst she has through this unhappy saga.

Since she stopped she has been feeling very well and has not had an repeat of “covid” or anything else since. She’s not only alive but (relatively speaking), is thriving!

I would caution people not to try this without supervision.

My understanding from various sources, although there is also information that says the opposite, is that EDTA can be hard on the kidneys.

What I can attest to is the veracity of what “Fifth Column Graphene Oxide Fantasists” (along with many others) have been finding.

By contrast, I believe the stories that people have been unable to find any signs of mRNA (or indeed, biological material in the vials.

Where are the pictures?

I have been unable to find it.

Instead the best I could find was this.

If you haven’t seen it, have a look at my article and make up your own mind.