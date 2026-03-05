https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/iranian-drone-strikes-shut-down-021352674.html]

India faces significant energy disruption as Qatar halts liquefied natural gas deliveries. An Iranian drone strike has forced Qatar to declare force majeure. This halt impacts up to 40 percent of India's gas supplies. Industries are seeing cuts, while CNG and piped gas networks are prioritized. Companies are seeking alternative supplies in a firming spot market.

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/energy/oil-gas/qatar-declares-force-majeure-gas-supplies-to-indian-industry-cut-amid-iranian-strikes/articleshow/128976671.cms?from=mdr

BREAKING: QatarEnergy just declared Force Majeure.

Three words that mean: we cannot deliver, and legally, we do not have to.

This is no longer a supply disruption. This is a contract collapse.

Force Majeure is not a precaution. It is a formal legal declaration that an unforeseeable event beyond QatarEnergy’s control has made fulfillment impossible. Every affected buyer just had their contract voided. The gas they were counting on is gone, and they have no legal recourse to get it back.

82% of Qatar’s LNG goes to Asia.

China relies on Qatar for 30% of its LNG imports. India 42 to 52%. South Korea 14 to 19%. Taiwan 25%. Japan is already rationing to spot markets.

Asian benchmark prices jumped 39% the day production stopped.

Force Majeure just made that permanent until further notice.

Indian companies have already cut gas supplies to industry by 10 to 30%. That is not a market adjustment. That is factories running at reduced capacity today, across the world’s most populous continent, because Iran sent drones into Ras Laffan.

Here is the number the market still has not fully absorbed.

Two weeks to restart a liquefaction train after a full cold shutdown. Then two more weeks to reach full capacity. That is a minimum of four weeks at zero, assuming no further strikes, no security complications, no inspection delays.

The war is still running.

There is no security guarantee. There is no restart timeline. There is no floor.

Every LNG contract in Asia just became a spot market problem. Every spot market problem just became an inflation problem. Every inflation problem just became a central bank problem.

This started as a war in the Middle East.

It is now inside every factory, every power plant, and every gas bill across Asia.

Price that chain.

Stop everything - QatarEnergy just declared Force Majeure.



For people who don’t know what that means in practical terms, let me explain why this is a five alarm global economic emergency hiding behind corporate legal language.



Force Majeure is a legal declaration that says: we cannot fulfil our contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond our control. It is the energy industry equivalent of a country declaring a national emergency. Companies and governments do not declare Force Majeure casually. The legal and financial consequences of invoking it are enormous. You only do it when you have absolutely no other option.

Qatar is not a minor player in this. Qatar is the world’s largest exporter of Liquefied Natural Gas. Let that land properly.



Not one of the largest. The largest.



Qatar supplies LNG to Japan, South Korea, China, India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Italy, France, Spain and dozens of other countries. Europe in particular has spent the last three years desperately building LNG infrastructure specifically to replace Russian gas after the Ukraine invasion. The entire European energy security strategy of the post-2022 world was built substantially around Qatari LNG as the replacement for Russian pipeline gas.



That supply just stopped.



And Qatar didn’t stop it voluntarily. They stopped it because the war that was supposed to be a clean surgical air campaign has made operating their energy infrastructure in the Gulf impossible. Al-Udeid air base in Qatar has been struck. Qatar’s territory is in an active conflict zone. Their facilities, their shipping lanes, their operational security, all compromised simultaneously.



Now let’s connect this to everything else we’ve been tracking.



The Strait of Hormuz is closed. Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery has been targeted. UAE oil infrastructure has been hit. And now Qatar, the world’s largest LNG exporter, has declared Force Majeure.



In one week, the war that was sold as protecting global energy security has instead managed to simultaneously threaten or shut down the three most critical nodes of global energy supply in the entire Gulf region.



Remember earlier this week when the EU was quietly urging Ukraine to allow Russian oil through its pipelines? The move everyone mocked as a humiliating reversal of principle?



That story just became significantly less funny.



Europe is heading into a cold spring with its primary alternative LNG supplier just having declared it cannot deliver. Russian pipeline gas remains sanctioned. Norwegian gas cannot cover the gap alone. US LNG export capacity has a physical ceiling that cannot be rapidly expanded.



This is the energy dimension of this war arriving in full force.



And this is what Iran’s strategic planners have always understood that Western war planners apparently did not.



You don’t have to defeat America militarily to win this conflict. You just have to make the cost of continuing it economically unbearable for enough of the world simultaneously that the political pressure to stop becomes irresistible.



Qatar declaring Force Majeure on LNG deliveries means that within weeks, energy ministers across Europe, Asia and beyond will be calling Washington with a message that has nothing to do with Iranian nuclear weapons or Israeli security.

That message will be very simple.



End this. Now.



Because our lights are going out.

Maersk suspends cargo bookings

Kuwait bans food exports

The Houthis threaten to targe Saudi, UAE, Qatar energy

In Europe

Panic petrol buying in the UK

The world is on fire but don’t worry, everything’s just fine in New Zealand