My partner, Pam attended a public meeting, part of a national roadshow, in Wellington that I was unable to get to unfortunately, because of my health condition, where hundreds of people came together representing a wide range of interests and organisations.

The centre of it all was retired Australian pilot Graham Hood and his wife Theresa, and was in support of Dr Matt Shelton who is currently undergoing an ongoing trial with the Medical Council at a Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal hearing

What got my interest was it was a unifying gathering attracting people from different groups and individuals such as VFF’s Dean Harris, (who organised the meeting), Barry Young, Hanna Spierer - people who I thought would never meet together in one room.

Mr Hood made a strong point of acknowledging all the different groups and individuals who are making a contribution, notably Linda Wharton, VFF (especially Dean Harris, regional coordinator and Matt Shelton, and our national hero, Barry Young.

Interestingly, Hanna Spierer of Counterspin was mentioned, for her role in getting a voice for Dr Shelton at the disciplinary hearing when the judge was about to use a recess to cut him off.

In short, this was a unifying and inclusive gathering.

This was heartening to me as it countered what I have been suspecting - of divisiveness and a pulling apart - witnessed by the fact that VFF in the capital and Lower Hutt has fallen apart leaving only one group, in Porirua.

It was also heartening to hear that Mr Hood is due to meet with NZ First leader, Winston Peters, significant given his recent comments about Jacinda Adern.

There was a strong message, delivered by Graham Hood around forgiveness while fully acknowledging that there are powerful technocratic forces arrayed against us that would have us dead - something educated by Mr Hood’s strong Christian faith and work with people with addictions.

Perhaps you can get a sense from this interview from 2 years ago.

You can read more about Dr Matt Shelton’s trial here

Dr Matt Shelton’s two week Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal hearing is underway in Wellington. NZDSOS members send our love, thoughts and support to Matt as he continues through the hearing until Friday 16 October.



Show your support, send him a message or even attend the hearing if you are in Wellington. Let's show him there is a powerful network of people standing behind him.

https://nzdsos.com/gh/archive/4580d5/?pk=ODmWdIzY6voE9cMACR3Y