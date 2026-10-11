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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
Oct 12

Thank you Robin for this comprehensive update. I attended Hoodie's Road show here in Christchurch Friday week ago. Agree it is about forgiveness. Also about being held to account, or should that be taking accountability for their decisions made. Disparate groups can collaborate, even if they do not agree 100% on all matters, it is willingness to stand united against the core issues of concern that is required if we as humanity are to move forward. Hope you are recovering on some level Robin.

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