April 2025

It has happened again—another mask has slipped.

And beneath it, the machinery of manipulation has been exposed: 4Chan, long celebrated or feared as the digital crucible of unfiltered thought, weaponized irony, and anonymous dissent, has just been revealed for what it truly is: a covert Israeli and American intelligence honeypot, psychological operations portal, and propaganda weapon.

The revelation comes from a hack—not from whistleblowers, not from Congress, and certainly not from media gatekeepers. It came from inside the machine, torn open by a rival imageboard group calling themselves the Soyjak Party, who penetrated the entire backend of 4Chan and dumped its database, exposing source code, user data, moderator credentials, and—most damning of all—the operation’s true operators.

And what they found leaves no ambiguity.

🧠 The PsyOp Factory: Built by Mossad, Managed by Feds

Buried inside the leak were the smoking guns:

Admin and moderator emails tied to .edu and .gov addresses.

Israeli IP ranges responsible for more than 50% of all /pol/ posts—a staggering figure for a country comprising just 0.12% of the world’s population.

Geolocation data proving that 4Chan’s vaunted anonymity was a lie—users were aggressively browser-fingerprinted, logged, profiled, and in some cases, targeted.

The /pol/ board—the engine room of race war fantasy, Q-anon mythology, and nationalist LARPing—was in fact a synthetic playground for Israeli intelligence contractors, many operating under contracts with Mossad-linked firms. These operators pretended to be American nationalists, white supremacists, anti-Zionists, and even radical Islamists.

But all trails led back to Tel Aviv.

🎭 Q-Anon: An Israeli-Federal Deep Program

The biggest revelation? That “Q” was born in Tel Aviv, not Langley.

The entire mythology of “Q,” the idea of secret military patriots inside the U.S. government working to expose the Deep State and “save the children,” was in fact a psychological pacification program, designed to keep the American right docile, disorganized, and permanently waiting. Trust the plan. Stay passive. Just post memes.

Behind the curtain were Israeli and U.S. operatives, writing Q drops, promoting them on 4Chan, and then later migrating the narratives to YouTube, Reddit, Truth Social, and beyond. The goal: derail real resistance movements and replace them with hopium-addled fantasy narratives.

They succeeded. Until now.

🔒 The Browser That Turned You In

4Chan promised “true anonymity.” That was a lie.

The hack confirms that the platform ran aggressive browser fingerprinting scripts, tracking fonts, resolution, mouse movement, input timing, and plugin signatures. This allowed intelligence operators to re-identify returning users across VPNs and devices, feeding their posts into psychological profile databases.

This technology was also used to identify and trap whistleblowers, like the Air Force National Guardsman who leaked classified intelligence on the war in Ukraine. He was caught after posting on 4Chan—because 4Chan was the trap.

The myth of the “free speech board” was a honeycomb of mirrors—a psyop theatre built for the surveillance state, wearing the skin of the dissidents it was designed to neutralize.

🧬 A Continuum of Manipulation: From Malthus to Mossad

Make no mistake: 4Chan was not an isolated case. It fits a historic pattern of weaponized information architecture—from British imperial manipulation, to Nazi eugenics propaganda, to modern psychological warfare networks coordinated between Washington and Tel Aviv.

Consider this:

The same Mossad-adjacent firms operating propaganda clusters on 4Chan were linked to Israeli cyber firms like Psy-Group and Black Cube, which have been exposed for election meddling and behavioral profiling operations across Europe and Africa.

USAID—already implicated by The Intel Drop for funding population control and narcotics logistics in Afghanistan—also bankrolled NGO-based “counter-radicalization” programs that secretly fed data to predictive policing algorithms and fed narratives to 4Chan and Reddit subcultures.

It is all connected. The war is not on terrorism—it’s on perception. It’s on the truth.

⚔️ This Was Never About Freedom of Speech

The hack of 4Chan shatters the illusion that digital anarchy is a space of resistance.

Instead, it reveals a carefully managed simulation of rebellion, populated by sock puppets, compromised moderators, and government-backed agitators—playing both sides of the ideological chessboard while the intelligence networks harvest real identities, squash emerging movements, and steer the herd.

The avatars were fake.

The rage was scripted.

The resistance was engineered containment.

💥 The Fallout Has Begun

The servers are offline. The data is out. The moderators—some tenured faculty, others federal contractors—are now exposed.

We are watching in real time the collapse of one of the most significant psychological warfare platforms of the modern era.

But the mission is far from over. The same tactics have migrated. 4Chan was just one node.

Telegram. Reddit. Twitter. Truth Social. Threads. They are next.

The same scripts. The same fingerprints. The same war.

Sometimes Intelligence Agencies get caught doing things in public — designed to fool the public — and US Intel and the Israeli Mossad just got caught. The “controversial” website 4Chan turns out to be run by US Feds and Israeli Mossad. They originated the ENTIRE “Q” nonsense! It is now exposed that ALL of “Q” was a deliberate Intel operation!

Last night, it was revealed that the website “4Chan” got hacked. Apparently, the very LAST posting from the entire world, asking what the heck was going on with the site, was this one:

Then came the announcement that the Hackers had done their thing:

It turned out they were using a VERY OLD and outdated version of PHP (10 years old) to run with their server software, and that version of PHP had lots of security vulnerabilities.

4chan was breached by “Soyjak Party” operatives who exploited outdated PHP code to access backend systems, leaking site source files and exposing moderator emails — some tied to .edu and .gov domains. The Hackers got EVERYTHIING – the entire database!



Geolocation stats are leaked.



Leaked post data revealed Israel as the dominant source of /pol/ activity since 2014.



Almost all posts on 4chan were Israeli intelligence contractors pretending to be USA.



Mossad has been running an absolute massive propaganda campaign on the American internet.



Despite being around 0.12% of the world’s population, Israel accounted for … almost 50% of all 4chan posts; about 226 Million!



Mossad has been using the website for years to help stoke the rise of Nazi & far-right movements hostile toward Muslims.

4chan got taken down by a rival imageboard hacking group called “Soyjak Party.” Its databases were dumped, moderators were doxxed (proving some were federal agents), and the servers are now all offline.

A few things we’ve learned (so far) from last night’s 4Chan hack:

Moderation (& “Janitors” i.e “Jannies”) includes students and staff from Harvey Mudd College, University of Washington, & University of Michigan… including at least one professor.

4Chan ran on a version of FreeBSD which has not been supported for 9 years.

4Chan had over 10 Million banned users. Most of the bans were because Moderators were on a self-important power trip.

Aside from internal moderator emails, and the fact that many Admins and Moderators were government people USING .GOV EMAILS, one of the most interesting aspects of the released hacker information is that the overwhelming majority of posts on /pol/ came from Israel.

On average over 20 posts per Israeli resident.

The Mossad has been running an absolute massive propaganda campaign on the American internet.

Interestingly, when an American military guy leaked Classified Intel, he did it ON 4CHAN. He ended up being caught BECAUSE 4Chan was an intel operation! He was arrested, jailed, plead guilty, and is now serving heavy prison time.

In fact, the entire claim of that site – which made it the “go to” site for certain people– was their claim that all IP information was stripped from postings so the origin could not be traced. But they never told users that web browsers were all being aggressively fingerprinted to identify users:

In about 2017, a new “phenomenon” appeared in the world, and did so on “4Chan.” It called itself “Q.”

Q, it was claimed, was a deep intel source, close to President Trump. Q was allegedly “revealing” that “The White Hats” in government had a “plan” to “save and protect” America, and everyone had to “trust the plan.”

IT WAS ALL LIES. Deliberate, intelligence agency Psychological Operations to keep people docile.

It became a propaganda outlet for our own deep state, Israel, China, etc.

Of course, “Q” went on to spawn derivatives such as “Q-Anon” and “Q-Storm” all pushing the same “Trust the plan” nonsense.

What does today’s revelation about 4chan and “Q” tell you about “Q-Anon” and “Q-Storm?”

The fallout from this enormous hack is still taking place. More and more information is coming out. As more interesting developments take place, I will run additional stories.

The Takeaway: The Feds and foreign intel agencies use real-world websites as honeypots to stir-up what THEY want stirred-up, and to pacify what THEY want pacified