A US Air Force F-35 fighter jet was hit by Iranian air defenses, local state media reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday, March 19. US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman Tim Hawkins confirmed the plane made an emergency landing.

“The plane landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” CNN , which first reported the incident, quoted him as saying, citing two sources. Hawkins clarified that the fighter jet landed after completing a mission over Iran, but did not specify what led to it.

https://www.dw.com/ru/iran-soobsil-o-porazenii-amerikanskogo-istrebitela-f35/a-76443128

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