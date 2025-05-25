The Time for Patience is Over; The Time for Reality has arrived

Moscow's "strategic patience" ended, as expected, this weekend. Reality has finally come for Ukraine: Destruction.

After an unprecedented wave of Ukrainian drone attacks that exceeded 1,000, paralyzing air traffic in central Russia, Russia responded last night with missiles of almost every type (except the hypersonic Kinzhal and Onyx).

With the start of what Ukrainians call "Kyiv Day," thousands of residents spent the night in metro stations.

Violent explosions were recorded in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Ternopil, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Konotop, Chuguev, Shostka, and most regions of Ukraine except Zakarpattia. The strikes targeted military and industrial infrastructure.

According to Ukrainians, Russia launched during the night:

298 Gerani attack drones;

69 missiles, including:

55 Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles

1 X-22 missile

4 X-59/X-69 guided missiles

9 Iskander-M ballistic missiles

In response, Ukraine launched 205 drone attacks on Russian territory, targeting Orlov, Tula, Kaluga, and Moscow. One residential building was hit, but no casualties were reported.

This is Kiev:

Hal Turner Remarks

Russia's "strategic patience" seems to me to have run out. Reality is finally being delivered to Ukraine and to its nitwit supporters; all of whom are apparently detached from reality.

They seemed to think a country like Ukraine could go to war with a super power like Russia and win. I told them they were wrong. I told everyone. No one listened to me.

Now there's over a million dead and the nitwits are finally starting to figure out they were wrong. Of course, they still won't admit it, but reality is seeping-in. Look below: a glimmer of reality finally showing:

Kiev launched an “unprecedented” UAV attack on Kursk Region during the president’s visit, a Russian officer has said

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin aboard a helicopter. © Sputnik / Dmitry Ermolenko

The helicopter carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin was caught in the “epicenter” of a massive Ukrainian drone attack while the president was visiting Kursk Region earlier this week, Yury Dashkin, a commander of an air defense division, has revealed.

Putin traveled to Russia’s Kursk Region on Tuesday for the first time since it was fully liberated from Ukrainian forces in April. During his trip, the president met with Governor Aleksandr Khinshtein, as well as the heads of local municipalities and volunteers who have been helping those affected by the now-repulsed Ukrainian incursion, according to the Kremlin.

In an interview with the channel Russia 1 aired on Sunday, Dashkin revealed that Putin’s helicopter had found itself “in the epicenter of an operation to repel a massive drone attack by the enemy” in Kursk Region.

Kiev launched an “unprecedented” UAV assault on the region when the president was there, with Russian air defenses destroying 46 incoming fixed-wing UAVs, according to Dashkin.

Putin visits Kursk Region for first time since full liberation from Ukrainian forces – Kremlin

“I would like to stress the fact that the intensity of the attacks during the flight of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s aircraft over the territory of Kursk Region increased significantly,” he said.

The air defense units in the area had to “simultaneously conduct anti-aircraft combat and ensure the safety of the president’s helicopter in the air. The task was accomplished. The attack of the enemy drones was repelled, with all aerial targets being hit,” Dashkin stated.

Ukraine significantly intensified its drone strikes inside Russia this past week. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow reported that 764 drones had been intercepted over Russian territory between Tuesday and Friday. According to the Defense Ministry, the scale of the assault has not abated, with hundreds more UAVs being destroyed on Saturday and Sunday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that “some European nations led by the UK, France, Germany, and the EU leadership,” who are supporting Kiev and want the conflict to continue, bear some responsibility for the drone raids.

READ MORE: Ukraine’s drone strikes encouraged by EU elites – Lavrov

On the same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that the spike in the UAV incursions was an attempt to derail the US-brokered peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. The ministry stressed that Russia’s “fundamental commitment to a constructive search for a peaceful settlement through dialogue remains unchanged.”

https://www.rt.com/russia/618068-new-front-russia-buffer-zone/

It could happen if "If military aid to the Banderite regime continues," deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A buffer zone will encompass nearly entire Ukraine if military aid to the Kiev regime continues, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has warned.

"If military aid to the Banderite regime continues, the buffer zone could look like this," he wrote on his Telegram channel and posted a video where the buffer zone covers almost the entire Ukrainian territory but for a small part in the west.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a meeting with government officials that a decision has been made to establish a security buffer zone along the Russia-Ukraine border.

While visiting China a year ago, Putin pointed to shelling attacks on Russian border areas in the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk Regions from the Ukrainian territory. He emphasized the need for what he called a "sanitary zone" to secure Russian regions against the Ukrainian aggression.

Russia launched a new attack on Kiev and other Ukrainian regions for a second night during the night from Saturday to Sunday with ballistic missiles and drones pounding military installations and infrastructure.

https://www.pronews.gr/amyna-asfaleia/enoples-sygkroyseis/rosikoi-pyrayloi-kai-drone-ekanan-tin-nyxta-mera-sto-kievo-kai-pali-to-oukraniko-lathos-kai-i-apoleia-patriot/

