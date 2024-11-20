Share this postSeemorerocks "Putin's bluffing"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"Putin's bluffing"Robin WestenraNov 20, 20243Share this postSeemorerocks "Putin's bluffing"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore41Share3Share this postSeemorerocks "Putin's bluffing"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore41Share
Do you really want to fuck around with people who have nukes and feel they’ve been screwed with for years. Why try to find out? It is time for this Ukraine cluster F to end.
Putin is controlled opposition if in fact the image of Putin is Putin. This a Lockstep war. Putin is a stage actor and aligned with the Oligarchs who are Western facing. He has done next to nothing to stop the Ukraine and many reasons are presented to "Save the Appearances" except the correct one. Even if China and Russia via the communist party joined at the hip before Yeltsin China is a project of Das Kapital as well. Putin has to lose by not waging war. No draft. No military economy. No destructive strike on bridges. Still pays transit fee on gas. Two good eyes and you still don't see.