No talks with Kiev after attack on civilians – Putin

The Russian president has condemned Ukraine’s indiscriminate strikes and attempts to target nuclear power facilities amid the Kursk incursion

Any peace talks with Ukraine are impossible as long as it conducts strikes on civilian populations and threatens nuclear power plants, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Speaking at a meeting with senior officials on Monday, Putin addressed Ukraine’s recent incursion into the border region of Kursk, as well as a drone strike that damaged Russia’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

He suggested that Ukraine’s most recent actions show why it has refused to revisit plans to settle the conflict based on either on a Russian proposal, or roadmaps presented by neutral parties.

Apparently, the enemy, relying on the help of its Western masters… is striving to improve its negotiating positions in the future. But how can we talk about negotiations with those who conduct indiscriminate strikes on civilians, civilian infrastructure, or try to threaten nuclear energy facilities?

Putin went on to say that one of Kiev’s main goals in Kursk is to divert attention from Donbass, where Russian forces have been steadily gaining ground in recent months. “But what are the results? The pace of offensive operations… not only have not slowed down, but on the contrary increased by one and a half times.”

By striking into Kursk Region, Ukraine also sought to undermine the morale of the Russian population, but also achieved contrary results, Putin said, noting an increased stream of volunteers to join the military and defend the border.

Moscow’s main goal at this stage is to drive back the Ukrainian forces from Russian territory. “The enemy will receive a worthy response. All of our goals will undoubtedly be achieved.”

Ukraine launched an attack on Kursk Region last week, the largest cross-border assault since the outbreak of the conflict, with media reports suggesting that the offensive involved some of Kiev’s best-equipped brigades. While Ukrainian forces made some gains, the Russian Defense Ministry said the advance had been halted. The Russian military has estimated Kiev’s losses at around 1,600 troops and 200 armored vehicles.

On Sunday, Moscow accused Kiev of launching a drone attack on Russia’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which damaged one of its cooling towers.

Kursk operation is the last hope of Ukraine – Ukrainian POW

RT

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 00:08 UTC

© Belarusian Ministry of Defense

Ukraine drone downed in Belarus

Belarus displayed UAVs that were brought down while in its airspace earlier this week



The Belarusian Defense Ministry has published footage of the wreckage of the Ukrainian drones that were shot down in its airspace earlier this week.



The video, which was posted to Telegram, demonstrated the charred metallic fragments of what appear to be a wing and parts of the hull of a drone scattered around a wooded area. The Belarusian military did not elaborate on what types of UAVs were intercepted. Some of the drones ended up making it through to Russia, where they were later shot down near the city of Yaroslavl.

According to the Belarusian media, the UAVs were filled with various NATO electronics and equipment, including a US-made active antenna and a Belgian navigation system. "The downed drones appear to have been assembled [by Ukraine] together with NATO engineers," the Belarusian Belta news agency reported.



Neither Kiev nor its Western backers have commented on the incident so far. Minsk summoned Kiev's interim charge d'affaires, Olga Timush, over the issue to express its protest. The Foreign Ministry warned that such actions by Ukraine could lead to further escalation and demanded Kiev prevent such incidents in the future.



The ministry also stated that the continued presence of Ukrainian diplomats in Belarus could be jeopardized if they are unable to influence Kiev's policies when it comes to such "provocations."



On Sunday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry also announced that it was deploying tank units to the Ukrainian border in light of the drone incident. Lukashenko also ordered the military presence on the Ukrainian border to be strengthened. Kiev has suggested the buildup was aimed at diverting Ukraine's attention from its incursion into Russia's Kursk Region.



Belarus has never directly taken part in the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. However, at the start of Russia's military campaign in February 2022, it allowed the Russian military to use its territory to launch an offensive on Kiev. Relations between the two neighbors have been strained ever since.