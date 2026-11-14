The Duran

Putin Raises the Stakes: Ukraine Is No Longer the Whole Negotiation

The Kremlin meeting of 12 November between Vladimir Putin, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner produced no ceasefire breakthrough. It did something more consequential: Moscow put the military architecture of Europe back at the centre of the negotiations. What began as a discussion of how the fighting in Ukraine might stop is now being framed by Russia as a negotiation over the strategic arrangements that followed the Cold War…