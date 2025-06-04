https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-breaks-silence-brazen-ukraine-drone-op-long-putin-call

President Donald Trump had a telephone call with President Vladimir Putin today; the call lasted about one hour, fifteen minutes.

First, Trump deleted his post…

And then reposted it without changes. Who uses social media in this way?

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-embassy-tells-americans-be-prepared-take-cover-kyiv-braces-shock-awe-attack

From Hal Turner

Word is seeping out of the Kremlin in Moscow very late (their time) tonight, saying there is a tremendous amount of support for changing the Russia-Ukraine Conflict from a "Special Military Operation, to war.

- Russian missiles would destroy energy supply and turn off the lights permanently.

- Russian missiles would destroy bridges over the Dniper.

- Russian missiles would destroy the railways from Romania and other regions, to Ukraine.

War, means full attack. It does not mean full mobilization or any magic weapon.

It just means doing what NATO does everywhere on day 1, destroy the infrastructure fully.

Of course, just because word is leaking out claiming this is under consideration, DOES NOT mean Russia is going to do it.

Such a course of action would likely require a vote in the Russian Duma (Parliament) and perhaps another vote by the Federation Council.

The fact that such a possibility is even being discussed, gives readers a better understanding of how serious Russia takes the attack last weekend, against the strategic bomber aircraft or Russia's nuclear triad.

S&P has announced Ukraine's default on GDP warrants.

International rating agency S&P Global has downgraded the rating of Ukraine's GDP-linked bond issue from "CC" to "D" (default).

The Credit Default Swaps must now kick-in. This is going to be like knocking over the first Domino. Others will fall now, too.

Who? How many? How much money? None of us know yet.

But with today's public declaration by a ratings agency that Ukraine is in DEFAULT, nothing will be able to stop what comes next.

Prominent Russian military blogger "Fighterbomber" shows Russian projectiles which will be used for Retaliation against Ukraine in the coming hours.

Citizens over 60 to be “allowed” to serve in Ukrainian army

Britain has promised to increase the supply of drones to Ukraine tenfold and deliver 100,000 units by April 2026, Reuters reports.

The $473m shipment is part of a wider £4.5bn military support initiative for Ukraine.

Putin: Ukraine is a TERRORIST STATE /Lt Col Daniel Davis & Steve Jermy

HIGH ALERT! NATO Just Crossed Putin's Red Line with this Massive Attack

Putin Threatens To Call Off Ukraine Talks, Upgrade SMO; Trump Seeks Moscow Restraint, Help With Iran