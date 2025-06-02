Putin on Ukraine: "They have prepared their own end" (By Attacking Strategic Bombers)

I entitled yesterday’s story “Russia’s Pearl Harbor”.

That was a little premature.

Grok sees the mainstream narrative as verified because it comes from the Ukrainians and MI5 (through the BBC) and the Russian figures as “unverified” because it comes from the Russian government

However, the real story looks a little different.

From Hal Turner

….Over this past weekend, Ukraine utilized civilian shipping containers, hauled on regular commercial tractor trailers, to unleash drone attacks deep inside Russia; attacking airfields and both Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers.

The containers had motorized roofs which, upon receiving a signal, opened, allowing AUTONOMOUS DRONES powered by Artificial Intelligence, to self-deploy, and attack Russian Bomber aircraft.

While Ukraine claims they hit "41 aircraft" at four separate bases, a satellite image of the Belaya airbase in the Irkutsk region, which was attacked yesterday by Ukrainian FPV drones, has been published.

As a result of the attack:



Three Tu-95MS destroyed .

One Tu-95MS possibly damaged.

One Tu-22M3 destroyed

As of 7:09 PM eastern US time on Sunday evening, Confirmation came in that:

Olenya Airbase:



2 Tu-95MS destroyed

2 Tu-95MS damaged

1 An-12 destroyed

Still no PUBLIC reports of damage at two other air bases and one nuclear submarine base.

Using civilian tractor trailers to launch drone attacks would require extensive Intelligence, Surveilance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) available solely and exclusively to the United States. Moreover, out of the Kremlin last night, two separate Russian military sources told me (Verbatim):

"An attack like this would require months to prepare and would include a large amount of highly-specific intelligence only the United States could provide - and would have provided it knowing full well what it was being used for - in other words this is a US-facilitated attack Ukraine would have gotten US permission to carry out;



This further highlights how disingenuous US negotiations have been with Russia - there is no intent on ending the conflict - operations have continued - even escalated since President Trump took office."

and:

"Any op like this would require ISR only the United States could provide, and constant updates

all the way up until the decision to launch the operation was made - and then additional ISR from the US to assess the outcome.



In other words, the US enabled this attack on Russia's strategic bombers while pretending to mediate amid its own proxy war on Russia.



There is also evidence the drones used satellite communication to control them remotely, meaning US-based Starlink."

A Third Source told me "Starlink was used in this attack; Elon is not going to like the result."

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/4-41-am-eastern-us-time-awaiting-peace-negotiators-from-russia-ukraine-in-turkey

🇺🇦🚨🇷🇺 OPERATION SPIDERWEB: Separating Fact From Fiction



Ukrainian and Western propaganda are in overdrive right now.



🧵Here’s what actually happened:👇

Damage Assessment:



Ukraine’s "Operation Spiderweb" targeted Russian long-range aviation bases with drones:



🔸Fires at 2 airbases (Murmansk, Irkutsk) were quickly extinguished.



🔸Attacks repelled at Ivanovo, Ryazan, Amur.



🔸Total # of bombers lost unknown, but existing evidence suggests single digits, not 40+ as Ukraine claims

Why This Isn’t a "Russian Pearl Harbor":



🛩In 1941, Japan crippled the U.S. Pacific Fleet, killing 2,400+ and sinking battleships.



⚠️Following Ukraine’s attack, Russia’s bomber fleet remains largely intact. Evidence suggests unpleasant, but far from critical losses.

Russia’s Real Strike Capacity:



🔸Iskander-Ms: Near-unstoppable, used daily vs. static/mobile targets.



🔸Geran-2 drones: 20-400 launched daily—cheap, swarm-capable, and devastating.



🔸Kh-101s (Tu-95-launched): Used sparingly due to complex prep (weeks/months).

What does this mean?



🔸Even if several bombers were lost, Russia can and will still continue large-scale air strikes against Ukraine.



🔸Tu-95s are only part of Russia’s toolkit.

Historical Precedent:



Desperate air raids rarely shift wars:



💣1944: Nazis destroyed 100+ Allied planes at Poltava—USSR launched Operation Bagration days later, crushing German troops in Belarus.



💥Pearl Harbor: Tactical win, strategic disaster for Japan.

The Bottom Line:



🔸Tactical success for Ukraine, but no war-changing damage.



🔸Russia’s core capabilities (nuclear triad, missile/drone production) remain untouched.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1929559793418510592.html?utm_campaign=topunroll

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today:

"Ukraine attacked our air bases where Russian strategic bombers are located.

They proved that there can be no peaceful solution.

They have prepared their own end with this action.

There is no more red line.

They will regret what they did."

Hal Turner Analysis

What Ukraine did broke so many norms the damage is almost incalculable.

Those Bomber Aircraft were out in the open as part of a New START Treaty between the US and Russia.

Nuclear-capable Bombers from both countries, are agreed to be stored only at certain bases and must be out in the open so each side can see they are not nuclear-armed.

Treaty specifics say the planes must be out upon request, but tradition and normalcy cause them to be out all the time. It's how each side knows the other is not planning a nuclear attack.

Ukraine demolished that normalcy.

Moreover, it has never been normal for a military attack to be launched from Civilian Tractor Trailers. Ukraine demolished THAT normalcy as well. Now, EVERY truck on the road, has to be considered potentially hostile.

What Did Trump Know, and When Did He Know It?

AXIOS first reported that the Trump Administration WAS told in advance.

Axios then changed their reporting to say the Trump Administration WAS NOT told.

Social media caught them:

This is no small detail.

If Trump knew, then the Russia assessment that he "is the most duplicitous man they've ever dealt with" might be accurate. Russia then extrapolated that to say "All the mediation with us by the US was a ruse; the plan never changed. Support for Ukraine is still coming from the United States."

If Trump did not know, then we're supposed to believe that no one in the sprawling US intelligence apparatus, which plays a granular, intricate, role in the Ukrainian war effort, ever received any "notification" of this massive and unprecedented drone attack on Russian nuclear-capable warplanes??

We are additionally asked to believe that an operation which Zelensky said was planned for *a year and a half* never crossed the radar of anyone in the US military/intelligence apparatus? And they were totally blindsided today by something they'd never been "notified" about?

There's a war going on outside Ukraine folks. A war within the bureaucracy in DC and MIC and Intel communities IN the US, AND a war between the US and EU and parts of NATO in a wide variety of ways. If we know about LIBOR ending, and how the EU is panicking trying to find some way to get bailed out by forcing the US back into Ukraine (one way the elites there might escape), this all makes more sense.

Who knew what, and when, is a gigantic question. Social media picks-up the obvious: Two US Senators in Kiev a day or so before the Drone strike.

If the US didn't know and Zelensky massively escalated the war without telling Trump, and the money keeps flowing to Ukraine, there really is a deep state and Trump is too weak to take it on.

Either way, right now the Russians view us as completely untrustworthy. That means your life and mine are not worth a plug nickel to the Russians. I don't like the sound of that. No. I don't like the sound of that, at all.

