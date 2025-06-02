Seemorerocks

Scott munson
2h

Putin on Ukraine: "They have prepared their own end" (By Attacking Strategic Bombers)

ROBIN WESTENRA 2025.06.02 Mon

I entitled yesterday’s story “Russia’s Pearl Harbor”.

That was a little premature.

Grok sees the mainstream narrative as verified because it comes from the Ukrainians and MI5 (through the BBC) and the Russian figures as “unverified” because it comes from the Russian government

However, the real story looks a little different.

From Hal Turner

….Over this past weekend, Ukraine utilized civilian shipping containers, hauled on regular commercial tractor trailers, to unleash drone attacks deep inside Russia; attacking airfields and both Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers.

The containers had motorized roofs which, upon receiving a signal, opened, allowing AUTONOMOUS DRONES powered by Artificial Intelligence, to self-deploy, and attack Russian Bomber aircraft.

While Ukraine claims they hit "41 aircraft" at four separate bases, a satellite image of the Belaya airbase in the Irkutsk region, which was attacked yesterday by Ukrainian FPV drones, has been published.

As a result of the attack:  Three Tu-95MS destroyed . One Tu-95MS possibly damaged. One Tu-22M3 destroyed

As of 7:09 PM eastern US time on Sunday evening, Confirmation came in that:

Olenya Airbase:  2 Tu-95MS destroyed 2 Tu-95MS damaged 1 An-12 destroyed

SNIP

