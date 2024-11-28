Russia: 'We warned you and you have made your choice.'

Russian missiles have targeted several cities and regions in Ukraine: Lutsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Rivne, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk region.

Emergency power outages have begun across the country.

As many as 12 Russian 10 Tu-95 strategic bombers and three (3) Tu-160 bombers fired cruise missiles against cities across Ukraine, mainly targeting energy and water infrastructure.

Below, Russian cluster munitions strike a target:

As the attack unfolded, the following live reports came in:

1 group of Kalibrs flew to Kirovohrad.

2 groups of Kalibrs struck Odessa from the north.

2-3 Kh-59s also struck Odessa.

As many as 5 Kalibrs flew through Cherkasy Oblast in the direction of Kiev Oblast.

Another Kalibr flew through northern Odesa Oblast, presumably to Vinnytsia.

1 group reported over southern Kyiv Oblast, flying towards Bila Tserkva.

2 new Kalibrs were launched in the direction of Dnepr/Pavlohrad.

The main group of Kalibrs flies in the direction of Zhytomyr.

Throughout many areas of Ukraine cruise missiles were seen flying in Ukrainian airspace, heading for targets hundreds of kilometers further west.

Another day, another record-setting Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine at a moment the West is escalating its support to Kiev.

President Vladimir Putin announced to security officials at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Kazakhstan that 100 drones and 90 missiles were launched at Ukraine over the last 48 hours "in response to strikes deep" inside Russia.

These have included attacks with US and UK-supplied long-range missiles, which Russia has acknowledged killed and wounded some personnel, and damaged a radar site in Kursk.

"We carried out a comprehensive strike," Putin said Thursday. "It was a response to ongoing attacks on our territory using [U.S.-supplied] ATACMS missiles."

He further warned that the Russian military is actively monitoring the locations of Ukraine's long-range weapons to determine "where they are" and issued a fresh warning over the new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile.

He warned that more Oreshnik deployments would be necessary if Ukraine continues its attacks on Russian territory. Importantly he said that this advanced weapon, for which there is no defense, will target "decision-making centers" in Kiev.

The Russian leader boasted that the Oreshnik missile can turn targets "into dust" and that that multiple launches of the hypersonic weapon could be "comparable to a nuclear strike." He described it can reach speeds of "around three kilometers per second" and unleashed temperatures and energy "like the surface of the Sun" upon impact.

As for these latest attacks on Ukraine, the country's Energy Minister German Galushchenko acknowledged that the power infrastructure came "under massive enemy attack". This means emergency blackouts and conservation efforts have been imposed amid freezing temperatures.

President Zelensky denounced "despicable escalation" and said, "In several regions, strikes with cluster munitions were recorded, and they targeted civilian infrastructure," according to his words on Telegram. "This is a very despicable escalation of Russian terrorist tactics."

"This is especially important in winter when we have to protect our infrastructure from targeted Russian attacks," Zelensky warned the population.

A Russian Diplomat at the United Nations made clear in remarks yesterday that Russia warned they would respond against countries allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles into Russia. Now, Russia says "You made your choice."

This does not bode well for the United States or our NATO allies.

Hal Turner has shared the following :

Here is what I was told by an "Insider" at NATO:

"I have really REALLY bad news for a lot of you ...

Ukraine is lost, according to our intelligence division.

The key positions defending and holding the Russians from the Dneipr river are about to fall. Only a matter of days now.

Once that happens, Ukraine is officially lost to the Russians and the masses will have to be be readied to hear the news that Russia has won against Ukraine.



Here is the key part about the bad news for us:

That is NATO's actual red line. Once that happens, NATO will mobilize for war.

Its going to be a war they know that cant be won. But they'll do it anyway.

France and the UK will be the first ones to openly threaten Russia with an intervention with their own army.

Germany will follow shortly after and the rest of NATO will do so too, after mounting pressure from the big countries and the US (covertly).

The US will also start preparing massively but using Trumps diplomacy efforts as a ruse, to not alert the Russians too quickly.

The initial response will be spearheaded by the NATO fast response force in Poland, together with the Polish army. They will enter Ukraine to establish a buffer zone, with a clear warning that Russia better not dare to attack them; a demand that Russia will not accept. Once these troops get attacked, Article 5 will be invoked and NATO will declare war on Russia.

What changed you ask? NATO did expect Ukraine to fall, but at a later date. But either the Russians got wind about our plans and started a massive assault to draw a final line through the Dneipr or they want to make a first strike with their nuclear arsenal to decapitate NATO.

Russia has the capability for a second strike but they want to go all-in with a massive first assault, one that destroys NATOs second strike option. That is crucial because NATOs nuclear doctrine is that only military and production facilities get nuked and the civilian population stay relatively unharmed. Russia however wants to destroy NATO as a whole at once. Military, civilians and infrastructure and energy production.



I will not engage in tomfoolery.

Ask me again in 14 days!



Its not going to be a quick death for most people. Especially those who live far away from the population centers. You will die of hunger, disease or cold.-



The US will move troops but only as a means to force the Russians to negotiate. Which the Russians of course know will happen. What they don't anticipate is the sudden assault. And the US Air Force is capable of conducting a crippling nationwide air-campaign in under 4 hours.

You cant react to that, since 95% of Russia's missile shield is not stationary and needs to be moved as needed.



Its going to be nuclear. I'm not sure if our superiors always knew and lied to their underlings/us, by claiming that it can be fought kinetic. It wont be and I said so in prior communications to you. I always knew Russia will use nukes not as a last resort but as a sudden and massive first strike."

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-ramps-pressure-ukraine-lower-conscription-age-25-18

The Oreshnik is capable of penetrating heavily fortified complexes, the president has warned

The strike power of Russia’s new state-of-the-art Oreshnik ballistic missile is similar to a meteorite impact, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. The hypersonic weapon is capable of successfully hitting heavily fortified targets, he added.

Moscow already has several such missiles at its disposal and has begun mass production of the advanced weapon system, Putin told a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana.

“This is like a falling meteorite. We know from history where meteorites had fallen and what the consequences were. What lakes were formed,” the Russian leader said.

Putin did not elaborate, although one of the world’s largest impact crater lakes – Lake Manicouagan in Canada – has a multiple-ring structure with a diameter amounting to some 100km. Its inner ring diameter is around 70km.

The Oreshnik system also has dozens of homing warheads capable of hitting targets while traveling ten times faster than the speed of sound, Putin stated.

A massive strike with such missiles would be comparable to a nuclear blast, he added. “Anything located in the strike center is obliterated into elemental particles, reduced to dust,” the president said.

The Russian military is selecting targets for potential Oreshnik strikes, Putin warned. The system could be used in retaliation against the “Kiev regime” if Ukrainian attacks against Russia using Western-provided long-range missiles and data continue, he added.

READ MORE: Oreshnik missiles could be used to strike Kiev – Putin

These targets could include Ukrainian “decision-making centers” as well as military and industrial facilities, Putin stated. Last week, Russia deployed the Oreshnik missile system to strike a large weapons factory in the Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk (also known as Dnepr in Ukraine), as part of what was called a combat test. According to Putin, the strike was a response to “aggressive actions of NATO members” who back Kiev.

The Ukrainian military has recently launched several strikes against targets in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions, using US-made ATACMS as well as British-French Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles. On Monday, Washington confirmed that it had lifted range restrictions on the use of ATACMS by Kiev’s troops. Paris had earlier confirmed that it would allow Ukraine to use SCALP missiles at their maximum range.

Speaking at the CSTO summit on Thursday, Putin said Moscow’s weapons are superior in several aspects to Western-made missiles. Russia is also producing much more of them than the entire NATO bloc, he stated. The Oreshnik in particular “has no counterparts in the world, of course, and I believe none will appear anytime soon,” the president added.

US Minuteman III nuclear silos cannot hide from Russia's Oreshnik

Following giving a lesson about the destructive power of its new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile on November 21 in Dnepropetrovsk, Russia has revealed just how far the reach of these weapons extends.

Among the targets Oreshnik could potentially strike in a matter of minutes, if such order is given by Moscow, are the Minuteman III (LGM-30G) intercontinental ballistic missile silos in the United States, an important component of the US nuclear arsenal.

The United States currently possesses 400 Minuteman III ICBMs, according to the data available on the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center website.

First deployed in 1970, these ageing missiles are located at:

▪️Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming

▪️Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana

▪️Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota

Though earlier this month the US boasted a successful test launch of a Minuteman III missile – the only type of land-based ICBM the US currently has at its disposal – not all of the recent tests ended well. Only last year, one unarmed Minuteman III missile ended up being terminated during a test launch due to some kind of anomaly.

In 2021, another test was aborted prior to launch.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned today that Oreshnik is capable of obliterating protected underground targets. It was not immediately clear whether this definition extends to nuclear missile silos.

https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/news/trump-is-not-safe-putin/

Russian sabotage 'could trigger NATO defence clause' after ship cut undersea cables in the Baltic: Fresh warning sparks new WW3 fears

Russia's acts of sabotage against Western targets may eventually prompt NATO to consider invoking the alliance's Article 5 mutual defence clause, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service said.

Bundesnachrichtendienst chief Bruno Kahl said during an event of the DGAP think tank in Berlin on Wednesday that he expected Moscow to further step up its hybrid warfare, which could eventually trigger the NATO clause.

'The extensive use of hybrid measures by Russia increases the risk that NATO will eventually consider invoking its Article 5 mutual defence clause,' Kahl noted.

'At the same time, the increasing ramp up of the Russian military potential means a direct military confrontation with NATO becomes one possible option for the Kremlin.'

Under Article 5, if a NATO member comes under attack, the other members of the alliance are obliged to help it respond. Kahl said that Russia's military would likely be capable of attacking NATO by the end of the decade.

PUTIN: TRUMP IS SMART, EXPERIENCED... AND STILL IN DANGER

“Not only Trump was subjected to humiliating court procedures, accusations, and so on, but his family was attacked as well. His children were attacked.

Gangsters don't do this in Russia. When criminal gangs fight, they don't touch children and women. It's men who fight among themselves.

This reconfirms how low the political system of the United States has fallen.”

