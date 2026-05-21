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PEPE ESCOBAR: RUSSIA PLAN TO ATTACK EUROPE

Pepe Escobar breaks down the Russia and Ukraine conflict. He explains that Russia has had enough and that they plan to take the war to Europe



Pepe Escobar is a Brazilian journalist. His works have appeared in publications such as Asia Times, Mondialisation.ca, CounterPunch, Al-Jazeera, Press TV, Russia Today, Sputnik, Strategic Culture Foundation and Guancha.