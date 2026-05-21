Putin in Beijing: The power is moving from West to East
Putin and Xi are owned by the Cult
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PEPE ESCOBAR: RUSSIA PLAN TO ATTACK EUROPE
Pepe Escobar breaks down the Russia and Ukraine conflict. He explains that Russia has had enough and that they plan to take the war to Europe
Pepe Escobar is a Brazilian journalist. His works have appeared in publications such as Asia Times, Mondialisation.ca, CounterPunch, Al-Jazeera, Press TV, Russia Today, Sputnik, Strategic Culture Foundation and Guancha.