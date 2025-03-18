Summary: The call readouts from both sides are out, outlining the some 90-minute 'positive' conversation between Presidents Trump and Putin. The huge 'win' for Trump diplomacy is getting his Russian counterpart's agreement to halt all aerial strikes on Ukraine's badly damaged energy infrastructure. This is a first of the war. It marks a huge victory for the White House, albeit much will be determined on Ukraine's willingness to cooperate. After all, Zelensky has been cut out of this deal-making and is in the meantime being urged on to escalate action from some quarters of Europe, particularly the UK, France, and the Baltic states. "Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace," the White House readout says. It pledges that Washington and Moscow will improve the bilateral relationship with an eye towards achieving "enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved."

"This conflict should never have started and should have been ended long ago with sincere and good faith peace efforts," the US readout emphasizes, in another swipe at the Biden administration. The Russian readout crucially acknowledges the commitment for a 30-day pause in attacks on energy infrastructure. "During the conversation, Trump proposed a mutual agreement between both sides to refrain from striking energy infrastructure for 30 days. Putin welcomed the initiative and immediately instructed the Russian military to comply," it says.

Further, "Putin also responded constructively to Trump’s proposal regarding maritime security in the Black Sea, and both leaders agreed to initiate negotiations to further refine the details of such an arrangement." Interestingly there was mention of a possibly diplomatic hockey game between US and Russia teams. But the bulk of the Kremlin readout is very guarded, as expected:

Reaffirming his commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict, President Putin expressed readiness to work closely with American partners on a thorough and comprehensive settlement. He emphasized that any agreement must be sustainable and long-term, addressing the root causes of the crisis while considering Russia’s legitimate security interests. Regarding President Trump’s initiative for a 30-day ceasefire, the Russian side highlighted key concerns, including effective monitoring of the ceasefire across the entire front line, halting forced mobilization in Ukraine, and stopping the rearmament of its military. Russia also noted serious risks due to Kiev’s history of undermining previous agreements and drew attention to terrorist attacks carried out by Ukrainian militants against civilians in the Kursk region. It was emphasized that a crucial condition for preventing further escalation and working toward a political-diplomatic resolution is the complete cessation of foreign military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Germany's Scholz has in immediate response said "there must be no decisions" on the war "without Ukraine's backing". This coming evening and overnight will be crucial, as for the past week nighttime cross-border drone strikes on either side have been constant. Highlights of the Trump-Putin call below:

Limited Cease-Fire Agreement : Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a 30-day cease-fire targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during a call with President Trump.

Trump’s Diplomatic Effort : This marks Trump's first tangible success in securing concessions from Russia, having mainly pressured Ukraine while offering Russia improved relations.

Cease-Fire Terms : The agreement focuses on halting strikes on energy and infrastructure facilities but falls short of a full cease-fire.

Planned Middle East Negotiations : The U.S. and Russia will begin technical discussions in the Middle East on expanding the cease-fire to include maritime operations in the Black Sea and a broader peace agreement.

Russia’s Additional Demands : The Kremlin stated that achieving a broader cease-fire requires Ukraine to halt military rearmament and forced mobilization.

Prisoner Swap Agreement : Russia and Ukraine will exchange 175 prisoners each on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s Stance : Kyiv previously agreed to an unconditional cease-fire, but Moscow rejected it, opting for a partial halt to hostilities instead.

No U.S. Concessions to Russia : Both the White House and Kremlin confirmed the U.S. did not agree to any concessions, despite Ukrainian concerns that Trump might make compromises.

Zelensky’s Silence: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, currently visiting Finland, has not commented but has warned the U.S. against trusting Putin.

* * *

Update(1333ET): According to the emerging call readouts, Putin and Trump held "detailed and frank talks on Ukraine". Both are characterizing that the call went 'very well'. But much in the readouts. The White House called for the need for peace and a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Putin agreed to start talks to "work something out". But perhaps the most substantial agreement included a Putin pledge not to hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure for a period of 30-days, in an apparent nod to the US-backed interim ceasefire proposal:

WHITE HOUSE: THE LEADERS AGREED THAT THE MOVEMENT TO PEACE WILL BEGIN WITH AN ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE CEASEFIRE

KREMLIN: PUTIN SUPPORTS IDEA NOT TO HIT ENERGY FACILITIES

PUTIN BACKS IDEA NOT TO HIT ENERGY FACILITIES FOR 30 DAYS

PUTIN SAYS READY TO CONTINUE SEARCHING FOR WAYS TO PEACE: IFX

KREMLIN: PUTIN, TRUMP AGREED TO STAY IN CONTACT - TASS

KREMLIN: PUTIN AND TRUMP DISCUSSED UKRAINE, ECONOMIC TIES

WHITE HOUSE: THE LEADERS AGREED THAT THE MOVEMENT TO PEACE WILL BEGIN WITH AN ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE CEASEFIRE

KREMLIN: PUTIN ORDERS TO PAUSE STRIKES ON ENERGY FACILITIES

*WHITE HOUSE: PEACE TO BEGIN W/ ENERGY, INFRASTRUCTURE CEASEFIRE

WHITE HOUSE: WILL NEGOTIATE FULL CEASEFIRE AND PERMANENT PEACE

RUSSIA, UKRAINE TO SWAP 175 POWS EACH ON WEDNESDAY: KREMLIN

But so far the plan to refrain from energy attacks is an 'idea' - suggesting that if Ukraine keeps up its own cross-border attacks on Russia, it will all be moot.

Will this really take shape?

* * *

Update(1235ET): The highly anticipated Trump-Putin call has ended, and given the length (akin to the first one), there was no doubt a lot covered, which included the prioritization of working on "normalization" of US-Russia ties, as earlier previewed by the White House:

PHONE CALL LASTED ABOUT AN HOUR AND A HALF: MSNBC

It was widely reported earlier Tuesday that the US could be ready to extend to Moscow the recognition of sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula, which should be the easiest to grant. The White House has also been floating possible territorial concessions - something which Zelensky and hawkish supporters in the EU have rejected.

* * *

Just ahead of the high-stakes phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Bloomberg is reporting that the Russian leader will stipulate that all weapons deliveries to Ukraine, including US and European aid, be suspended. At this very moment the European Union has been busy ramping up efforts to deliver fresh military aid packages.

This comes as no surprise, given that from the start Moscow has condemned the build-up of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine. It will be the first call between the two since Washington advanced the 30-day ceasefire plan with an aim of achieving a lasting peace. Putin is also expected to request that Ukraine's military cannot resupply or conduct training - especially by Western military programs - during the interim truce.

"Many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains," Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. He stressed that the war "must end NOW." Reports say the call is expected between 9am and 11am Washington time, and will include focus on "further normalization" - the Russian side indicated.

Trump's prior mention of "dividing up certain assets" was cause for much speculation on Monday, with much of the commentary focused on the likely question of control over Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

According to the latest from Bloomberg:

Vladimir Putin is demanding a suspension of all weapons deliveries to Ukraine during any ceasefire, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Ahead of his call with Trump today, Putin has made this a prerequisite for Russia signing up to a truce, said a senior European official and three people in Moscow familiar with Russia’s position.

While Russia wants to halt all arms deliveries, its minimum aim is that US military aid should stop, two of the people said.

The senior European official said Europe was extremely reluctant to agree to the demand. It would risk a situation where Russia was able to rearm during a truce but Ukraine was prevented from doing so, they said.

It is the latest example of maximalist demands made by Putin which will be very difficult for Ukraine and Europe to accept.

The UK and EU are both working on efforts to deliver fresh military aid packages to Ukraine as soon as possible.

The suspension of arms supplies sought by Putin would be lifted after a final peace accord so long as Ukraine agreed to limits on its army, one person in Moscow said.

And: As of 8:00am S&P futures are down 0.3%, losing ground after Bloomberg reported Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding a suspension of all weapons deliveries to Ukraine...

There are also reports saying that the US is mulling recognizing Crimea as part of Russia, and that it may urge the Untied Nations to do the same. This could be an 'easy' one for the US, which is likely to entice Putin.

Trump had continued in his Monday social media post, "I look very much forward to the call with President Putin. Many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains."

And Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that the two leaders will discuss "a large number of issues from the normalization of our relations and the Ukrainian issue." He said, "The leaders will speak for as long as they deem necessary" - after their first phone call had lasted 90-minutes.

EU leaders are said to be "trembling"... "That is why there is a mood of alarm in Europe’s capitals," Bild wrote Tuesday. This also as Trump has floated the possibility of dropping anti-Russia sanctions for the sake of peace.

The White House has issued a "Readout" of the two hour, twenty-eight minute telephone call between President Trump and President Putin, regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Readout is published below. Too much fluff. Many words, not much substance. Awaiting the Russia readout, which will be added below.

UPDATE 4:47 PM EDT --

Below is a machine-translation of the Readout from the Kremlin:

Page two:

Trump-Putin call; US-Russia on track towards deal (Live)