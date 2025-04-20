“Each time that we tried to fix something, we were threatened, we were demoted, retaliated against.”
Tesla employees who raise safety concerns are threatened with retaliation, says Cristina Balan, a former Tesla employee and whistleblower who won the latest appeal in a legal battle with Tesla and wants to face “pure evil” Elon Musk in court
Musk actually comes from wealth as Miles Mathis has shown in his research. He gets handouts from the Feds. I am amazed constantly at the fools who actually bought Cybertrucks and mechanical fault riddled Teslas. The self driving feature has a horrific accident history but somehow the NTSB does NOTHING..hmmmm. A sucker really IS born every minute.
Scroll to the bottom of this long Substack to read about how Elon Musk allegedly implanted a woman without her knowledge and experiments/tortures her using Neurolink technology.
