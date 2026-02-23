Jeff Berwick

This Might be War

Feb 23, 2026

Mexican conflict may impact mining, food exports, and more. Silver is a contentious matter even without war in Mexico.

Something more is going on. Something that does not meet the eye.

Don’t be surprised if silver mines are seized.

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/ranked-the-worlds-top-silver-producers/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15582837/Mexico-fire-chaos-cartel-leader-killed-tourists-stranded.html

Dead Mexican troops line streets