Robert Kiyosaki warns the biggest financial crash in history has begun, predicting millions will be wiped out. He urges investors: “Do not panic.”

Robert Kiyosaki Says ‘Do Not Panic’ as the Biggest Financial Disaster in History Begins

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again issued a dire warning about the global economy. His book has been a massive success, translated into dozens of languages and sold millions of copies worldwide. Kiyosaki shared on social media platform X on March 11:

The Everything Bubble is bursting. I am afraid this crash may be the biggest in history.

“Germany, Japan, and America have been the engines up to now,” he added. Kiyosaki has been vocal about the “Everything Bubble” for several years. In October 2024, he warned of an impending collapse affecting various asset classes, including stocks, real estate, and cryptocurrencies. Last month, he reiterated his concerns, suggesting that the bubble is currently bursting and emphasizing his intent to hold and potentially increase his investments in assets like bitcoin during market downturns.

The renowned author compared the impending economic downturn to the Great Depression, stating:

This crash is going to be bigger than the 1929 Crash… A crash that led to the Great Depression. It is normal to be disturbed and fearful… Just do not panic.

“Be stoic, which means keep your cool, take deep breaths, keep your eyes wide open and mouth shut. While millions will be crushed… You do not have to be one of them,” he advised. Kiyosaki emphasized the importance of maintaining composure during economic turbulence. He urged his followers to remain calm and strategic, seeing the crisis as a potential opportunity.

He concluded with his well-known stance on wealth preservation: “Be stoic and be cool no matter how turbulent things get.” He further shared:

I will continue to acquire real estate, gold, silver and bitcoin… on sale.

The famous author has repeatedly warned about the instability of fiat currencies and the decline of the U.S. dollar. He has been a strong advocate of investing in alternative assets such as gold, silver, and bitcoin to hedge against economic downturns. As financial uncertainty looms, Kiyosaki’s advice remains consistent: prepare, stay calm, and seek opportunities amid the chaos.