Sources in the Prime Minister's office believe that Benjamin Netanyahu has made a fundamental decision to capture and the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Swords of Iron.

According to them, ministers who have spoken with Netanyahu recently heard from him about his intention to expand operations in Gaza, and even reported that he used the words "capturing the strip."

According to reports, if the decision is implemented, it would contradict the position of the IDF and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who oppose such a large-scale operation at this stage.

Tomorrow, the political leadership is expected to hold a special meeting regarding the continuation of the military operation, including the possibility of significantly expanding it.

BREAKING: Amit Segal, reporter for Israeli TV Channel 12:

“A senior official in Netanyahu's office: We are going to conquer the Gaza Strip - the decision has been made. Hamas will not release any more hostages without total surrender, we will not surrender. If we do not act now, the hostages will die of hunger - and Gaza will remain under Hamas control.”

The FULL TAKEOVER OF GAZA IS ALMOST COMPLETE.

About 600 former Israeli security officials, including previous heads of the Mossad and the military, have urged Donald Trump to pressure Israel to end the war in Gaza as the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, considers expanding the conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government unanimously voted Monday to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who is currently prosecuting him for corruption.

The Supreme Court immediately issued an injunction blocking the move.

BREAKING: The United States has given Israel the green light to initiate 'powerful military actions' in Gaza, and likely to annex / indefinitely occupy parts of the Gaza Strip – Yedioth Ahronoth

The US President also said that he wants “Gazans to be fed” and US is the only country that’s really doing that.

“We want the people fed — and we’re the only country that’s really doing that. We’re putting up money to get the people fed… We want Israel to get them fed,” Trump said before boarding Air Force One in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

US President Donald Trump says that he does not believe there is a genocide in Gaza, adding that he is "getting the people fed," and that he wants Israel to "get them fed."

Israeli propaganda - Plenty of food in markets but Hamas are stealing it.

Just so we are CRYSTAL CLEAR…

Allowing Americans who are affected by natural disasters to DIE from lack of funding or support if their state or city chooses not to support Israeli business interests isn’t only AMERICA LAST, but it is ACTUAL TREASON.

There is NO argument that can be made here in defense of this.

This is what a FULL FOREIGN OCCUPATION looks like, and Trump is 💯 COMPLICIT IN ENABLING IT.

In the midst of this

We allegedly have this….

Call for extermination; “Kill them…like using a lice comb”

This distinguishes between the German public who probably didn’t know what is going on and Israel where the majority of the population APPROVES of the genocide

