Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lilly's avatar
Lilly
5h

Regarding those states, no matter what else is going on, it is not the citizen's fault what the state leadership decides, these devastated Americans should not be punished by withholding their disaster relief because of what state officials decided! That is such a stab in the back! And all the other atrocities are horrifying too of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture