Share this postPROOF! "These planes were NOT hijacked on 9/11, we have the evidence" | Redacted w Clayton Morris seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPROOF! "These planes were NOT hijacked on 9/11, we have the evidence" | Redacted w Clayton Morris Robin WestenraSep 09, 20246Share this postPROOF! "These planes were NOT hijacked on 9/11, we have the evidence" | Redacted w Clayton Morris seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share6Share this postPROOF! "These planes were NOT hijacked on 9/11, we have the evidence" | Redacted w Clayton Morris seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
A close friend of mine SAW one of the airliners crash into the WTC from an upper floor in a nearby building.
Another friend wrote of how the planes were being flown by remote control.
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/world-war-iii-is-on-but-the-empire