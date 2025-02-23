Share this postSeemorerocks Proof from 2019 that Putin was NOT the agressor in UkraineCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreProof from 2019 that Putin was NOT the agressor in UkraineRobin WestenraFeb 23, 20258Share this postSeemorerocks Proof from 2019 that Putin was NOT the agressor in UkraineCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share8Share this postSeemorerocks Proof from 2019 that Putin was NOT the agressor in UkraineCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
Now there is clarity! However, the Swiss Colonel Jacques Baud already mentioned this in his book: "Putin, master of events, back to the facts, back to dialogue!" However nobody wanted to Hear this, neither politicians nor the leading media in Switzerland.