I managed to listen to the first half of Prof. Steve Keen’s discussion last night.

So important it is that I want to give it greater prominence with an AI summary.

Here is an item from Australian television.

Had it been a NZ economist living in Britain it would never have happened

Financial Crash Expert: In 3 months We’ll Enter A Famine! If Iran Doesn’t Surrender It’s The End!

Here is an AI summary of the conversation for those who do not have the time to listen to a long-form interview

A World on the Edge: War, Systems, and the Fragility of Modern Life

In a wide-ranging and at times unsettling conversation, economist Steve Keen lays out a vision of a world far more fragile than it appears—one in which geopolitical conflict, economic instability, and technological disruption are converging toward a potentially systemic crisis.

The immediate focus is the escalating tension involving the United States, Iran, and Israel, framed through the political behavior of Donald Trump. Keen portrays Trump not as a strategist guided by coherent long-term thinking, but as a reactive figure driven by ego, attention, and the need to appear dominant. His pattern, as described, is one of escalation followed by retreat—issuing threats, claiming victory, and reshaping narratives regardless of the underlying reality.

Yet the danger, in Keen’s telling, lies not merely in personality but in miscalculation. The assumption—apparently held by some in Washington and Tel Aviv—that Iran could be quickly subdued is, he argues, deeply flawed. Iran is not Iraq. It is geographically vast, mountainous, and structurally resilient, with a decentralized military capable of continuing resistance even if central القيادة were removed. The notion of a swift “decapitation strike” collapses under the weight of this reality.

From this misjudgment emerges a far more serious risk: escalation without resolution. A ground war, which Keen considers more likely than not, would be extraordinarily costly and difficult, potentially drawing the United States into a prolonged and unwinnable conflict. In such a scenario, the war ceases to be a contained regional confrontation and instead becomes a catalyst for global disruption.

At the heart of this disruption lies a narrow stretch of water: the Strait of Hormuz. It is here that Keen’s analysis becomes most striking. This chokepoint, through which a substantial portion of the world’s oil, gas, and critical industrial inputs pass, represents a single point of failure for the global system. Iran, he argues, possesses the capacity to block or severely disrupt this passage.

The consequences would ripple far beyond fuel prices. Modern civilization, Keen emphasizes, is built not just on energy, but on a tightly interwoven network of dependencies. Fertilizer—much of it transported through this region—is essential to global food production. Without it, agricultural yields would collapse, and the planet’s capacity to sustain its current population would be dramatically reduced. Similarly, helium—rare, difficult to store, and vital for semiconductor manufacturing—flows through the same corridor. A disruption here would choke the production of microchips, undermining everything from communications to infrastructure.

What emerges is a picture of profound systemic fragility. A single geopolitical rupture could simultaneously destabilize energy, food, and technology—the three pillars of modern life.

Keen extends this analysis into a series of possible futures, none of them reassuring. At one extreme lies nuclear escalation, a low-probability but catastrophic outcome. At another, more immediate level, is the possibility of Iran targeting energy infrastructure across the Gulf—Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates—rendering parts of the region uninhabitable and further constricting global supply. Early signs of such a trajectory, he suggests, may already be visible in attacks on infrastructure and the vulnerability of liquefied natural gas systems.

Yet even without the most extreme outcomes, the trajectory is one of strain and imbalance. The war, as described in the latter part of the discussion, is already deviating from expectations. Rather than a swift resolution, it is drifting toward stalemate. Iran has proven more capable than anticipated, and the possibility is raised—controversially—that it could even neutralize Israel’s strategic advantages, including its nuclear capacity. Such an outcome, Keen warns, would not stabilize the world but instead accelerate nuclear proliferation, as other nations seek similar deterrents.

Running beneath the geopolitical analysis is a deeper current: the role of inequality and economic structure in driving instability. Keen draws a historical parallel to the Great Depression, noting how extreme inequality and economic distress can give rise to radical leadership, invoking the example of Adolf Hitler. War, in this framework, is not an anomaly but a recurring outcome of systemic imbalance—one that temporarily resets inequality before the cycle begins again.

From global conflict, the conversation shifts—almost seamlessly—into another domain of disruption: artificial intelligence. Here, Keen applies the insights of Joseph Schumpeter, whose theory of creative destruction describes the boom-and-bust cycles that accompany technological change. AI, in Keen’s view, is currently in the boom phase—characterized by massive investment and inflated expectations. But this, he suggests, is unsustainable. A collapse is likely, potentially within a short timeframe, leaving only a handful of dominant players.

The social consequences could be profound. Large segments of the workforce—particularly in entry-level and routine cognitive roles—may find themselves displaced. In their place, a new hierarchy emerges: a small group of experts, a broader class of AI-augmented workers, and those whose roles depend on inherently human interaction. The rest risk exclusion.

This leads to a stark bifurcation of possible futures. In one, technological abundance ushers in a world reminiscent of utopian fiction, where work is no longer necessary and systems like universal basic income ensure stability. In the other, technology becomes a tool of concentration and control, producing a society marked by extreme inequality and social fragmentation—a dystopia closer to survival than prosperity.

Keen does not offer easy solutions. Indeed, he explicitly rejects the idea that individuals can reliably shield themselves through financial strategies. Traditional stores of value, including Bitcoin, are, in his view, contingent on the very systems that may be at risk—particularly energy.

Instead, his advice is disarmingly simple and deeply practical: reduce dependence. Invest in local resilience. Generate energy where possible. Grow food. Prepare not for a specific outcome, but for systemic uncertainty.

Underlying all of this is a broader philosophical critique. Modern economics, Keen argues, has failed to account for physical limits—treating growth as indefinite in a finite world. This blindness extends to politics, where short-term electoral cycles discourage long-term thinking. The result is a civilization approaching what some have called a “Seneca cliff”: a rapid decline following a period of apparent stability.

The conversation ends not with resolution, but with a sense of exposure. The systems that sustain modern life—energy, food, technology, finance—are not as robust as they seem. They are contingent, interdependent, and vulnerable to disruption from both external shocks and internal contradictions.

And perhaps most unsettling of all is the suggestion that these vulnerabilities are not widely understood. The world continues, outwardly intact, even as the conditions for its stability quietly erode.

(ChatGPT)