Scott Ritter, a former Marine Corps intelligence officer:

“Trump doesn’t know who Hussein (as) is, who Ali (as) is, he has no clue what the battle of Karbala is, and yet he fell into a trap where all of this is relevant, Donald Trump lost this war on day one.”

IRAN WAR DISASTER: US HEADED FOR HUMILIATING DEFEAT



In this explosive interview, decorated combat veteran Colonel Douglas McGregor pulls no punches on the escalating US-Iran conflict that’s already spiraling into a regional catastrophe. With oil prices surging and key bases under siege, he reveals how Israel’s surprise attack has backfired spectacularly, forcing America into a prolonged nightmare. Buckle up—this isn’t the quick win Trump expected, and the global fallout could reshape the world order forever.



THE REGIONAL MELTDOWN



Iranians have hammered 27 bases from Incirlik to Dubai, shutting down ports, refineries, and airports with cheap drones overpowering billion-dollar defenses.



Oil markets jumped 20% overnight, barreling toward $100+ as supplies choke—global economies are reeling.



Millions stranded in the Gulf, including 4.6 million Indians vital to UAE’s economy, as chaos cripples international business hubs.



US AND ISRAEL’S FATAL MISSTEPS



Israel kicked off the war solo, catching the US off guard—now we’re losing F-15s, sailors, and credibility in a missile barrage we can’t sustain.



Logistics nightmare: Ports destroyed, forcing resupplies from India or Italy; we’ve burned through missiles supporting Ukraine, facing Iran’s 450,000-strong arsenal.



Hypersonic missiles at Mach 5+ evade our tech, with decoys fooling defenses—McGregor warns we’re exhausting faster than we can replenish.



GLOBAL RAMIFICATIONS



Europe stays sidelined, knowing Iran poses no real threat; but Russia, China, and India watch closely—this hurts BRICS and Belt and Road.



Dollar’s tanking, de-dollarization accelerating; Sykes-Picot era ends as Gulf dictatorships teeter and maps redraw.



If Israel goes nuclear, expect Russian-Chinese intervention—pushing us to the brink of global war.



IRAN’S EDGE AND US BLUNDERS



Iran survives by enduring, growing stronger the longer this drags; no regime change in sight for this ancient civilization of 93 million.



McGregor slams “stupid” rhetoric on terrorism—real threats are in Pakistan and Syria, not Persia, where people rally against us.



Killing the Supreme Leader made him a martyr, unifying Iran; we’ve projected our values onto a foe we don’t understand.



THE PATH TO DEFEAT



No strategy beyond bombing; Trump follows Netanyahu’s lead, but exhaustion looms—financial crisis brewing with rising bond yields.



Allies like Korea and Japan question US might; we’re sacrificing our position for Israel, a pariah state amid Gaza horrors.



Victory for Iran is mere survival—we look weak, inviting ignominious retreat from the region.



THE BOTTOM LINE



This isn’t just a war—it’s the death knell for American hegemony, with Iran emerging stronger while we pay the ultimate price. America’s invincibility myth shatters as a new multipolar world rises from the ashes.



HT: YouTube Glenn Diesen



