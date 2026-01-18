Wide Awake Media@wideawake_media
Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi: "I am no longer optimistic anymore. And the reason is very simple."
"I'm afraid that these [mRNA] vaccines... have already done their job."
"We're seeing... billions of people whose brains are not working anymore."
"They are altered."
I confer. Am seeing this in some of my friends. Another form of 'control'?
I have followed Dr Bhakdi from the beginning. He is very wise.