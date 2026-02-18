Prof. Jiang Xueqin: Why the West is Doomed
The Western world is facing unprecedented levels of immigration, inflation, and economic malaise.
Professor Jiang argues that these are symptoms. The real disease is the selfishness and hubris of the Baby Boomers, who are the most powerful demographic in the West. They want to maintain their pension, their free healthcare, and their property values -- even if that means burning the world down.
Another separator,nudging Americans agsinst one another. That is Demonic. The Light from truth seeks to unite us all,forward looking together.
https://rmx.news/article/civil-war-looming-numerous-suspects-identified-in-connection-with-beating-death-of-nationalist-23-year-old-quentin-deranque-in-lyon-macron-calls-for-calm/
old coudenhove kalhergi laughing in his grave