Prof. Jiang Xueqin: The Iran war is being fought to bring about the end of the world and the return of the (Jewish and Christian) Messiah
I listened to the entire interview with Canadian-Chinese professor Jian Xueqin last night. It was difficult for me to understand but well worthwhile perservering. I ended up getting a transcript from HERE, which is something I recommend.
It was the segment below that literally took my breath away.
The war in Ukraine, as insane as it is, is relatively easy to understand. It is the attempt of a dying empire to win access to the immense resources of Russia and to maintain their own hegemony.
But, as Prof. Jiang points out this war is different.
It is being fought for religious reasons tied to eschatological (end-of-days) doctrines of the most extreme versions of Christianity and Judasim (as well as, to a far lesser degree - the Iranians are quite rational - Islam as well.
This is truly frightening.
I am going to summarise a couple of chapters from David Icke’s book, “the Road Map” which may ruffle a few feathers but which goes a long way to explain the insanity we are living through today.
Here is what Prof. Jiang had to say:
I think we’re living in a very special time. The framework that I think you have to use is eschatological and religious. They’re doing this not to win wars, to control resources, obtain oil, or control trade routes. They’re doing this for religious purposes—to achieve a certain world that they believe will reflect the divine will of God.
There’s a news item where a commander told his troops—this American commander told his American troops—not to be afraid of this war in Iran. The reason is that this war will bring about the second coming of Jesus.
Trump is divinely ordained. God picked him in order to start a war in the Middle East that will lead to a chain of events bringing about the second coming of Jesus.
I know this sounds crazy. But keep this in mind, because what’s going to happen over the next few months or the next few years may be even more crazy.
One thing that’s really worrying is the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in the Muslim world. Only Mecca and Medina are more holy. Al-Aqsa is where Muhammad ascended to heaven.
There’s talk that there could be a false flag in which the Al-Aqsa Mosque is destroyed. Why would it be destroyed? Because the Al-Aqsa Mosque sits on the site of the Second Temple, or Solomon’s Temple. That is considered the holiest site in the Jewish tradition. It is where God lives.
So if you want God to return to the world, you need to build Him a home. That is Solomon’s Temple—the Third Temple, as they call it.
They would therefore need to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque. If the mosque were destroyed, it would ignite a religious war between Muslims and Jews. Every Muslim would feel morally obligated to seek jihad against Israel if the Al-Aqsa Mosque were destroyed.
So why would they do that? I’m not saying they are going to do that, but I’m saying things may happen that make absolutely no sense.
What I’m telling people is this: first, get into the mindset that whatever you believe about how the world is going to unfold may be thrown out the window. If you use only conventional logic to analyze this war in Iran, it makes no sense.
