I listened to the entire interview with Canadian-Chinese professor Jian Xueqin last night. It was difficult for me to understand but well worthwhile perservering. I ended up getting a transcript from HERE , which is something I recommend.

It was the segment below that literally took my breath away.

The war in Ukraine, as insane as it is, is relatively easy to understand. It is the attempt of a dying empire to win access to the immense resources of Russia and to maintain their own hegemony.

But, as Prof. Jiang points out this war is different.

It is being fought for religious reasons tied to eschatological (end-of-days) doctrines of the most extreme versions of Christianity and Judasim (as well as, to a far lesser degree - the Iranians are quite rational - Islam as well.

This is truly frightening.

I am going to summarise a couple of chapters from David Icke’s book, “the Road Map” which may ruffle a few feathers but which goes a long way to explain the insanity we are living through today.

Here is what Prof. Jiang had to say: