Prof. Jiang: Trump World Order
In this Thursday, April 2, 2026 lecture to his Beijing high school students, Professor Jiang explains Donald Trump's grand plan.
Notes and References:
1. "Foundations of Geo-Politics" by Aleksandr Dugin
In this Thursday, April 2, 2026 lecture to his Beijing high school students, Professor Jiang explains Donald Trump's grand plan.
Notes and References:
1. "Foundations of Geo-Politics" by Aleksandr Dugin
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Jiang is a professional "predictive programmer". Ignore him. The outcome of this war is not necessarily a win for big tec/ Zionism.
some here may be interested in this?:
Zionism Must Be Dismantled | Ghada Karmi
https://youtu.be/27HR1Ap9ReM