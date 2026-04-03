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Jonathan Hearn's avatar
Jonathan Hearn
3d

Jiang is a professional "predictive programmer". Ignore him. The outcome of this war is not necessarily a win for big tec/ Zionism.

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Smacko9
3d

some here may be interested in this?:

Zionism Must Be Dismantled | Ghada Karmi

https://youtu.be/27HR1Ap9ReM

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