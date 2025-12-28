Earlier

Iran’s Cyber Revenge Strikes Deep: ‘Handala’ Hacks Netanyahu’s Right-Hand Man Braverman’s Phone

Iran-linked Handala hackers escalated their cyber campaign against Israel’s leadership, claiming they breached the phone of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff Tzachi Braverman. The hackers threatened staged leaks of alleged sensitive data, as Israeli officials say no confirmed phone compromise has yet been detected and the claims remain unproven.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and his chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman (File photo)

A group of pro-Palestinian hackers says it has gained access to the mobile phone of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, releasing videos from his phone showing private parties and ceremonies funded by public money.

In a statement released on Sunday, Handala said the footage was obtained after breaching Braverman’s personal cellular device, noting that he uses public funds to pay for “lavish private ceremonies and celebrations.”

The group also stated that it obtained sensitive information linking Braverman to the “Qatargate” affair, adding that it would release further material later in the day.

Netanyahu’s office denied that Braverman’s phone had been hacked, saying “no breach has been found,” but confirmed the matter was under investigation.

Handala hack: How a shadowy hacker group infiltrated Israeli spy, military networks

A series of cyber attacks by pro-Palestine hacker group Handala have in recent months targeted key Israeli regime facilities, resulting in the leak of sensitive military and intelligence data.

Braverman is already under scrutiny for multiple scandals, raising concerns about his appointment as Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The latest development comes a week after the Handala group said it had infiltrated the personal cellular device of former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, accessing sensitive documents and personal communications.

The group published a series of files extracted from his phone, including a contact list with names of senior Israeli officials, internal communications, sensitive documents, and personal photographs.

The breach has sparked concerns within Israel’s political circles regarding cybersecurity vulnerabilities among senior officials.

Pro-Palestinian hacker group breaches phone of former Israeli PM Bennett

The Pro-Palestinian hacker group says that it has succeeded in hacking the mobile phone of former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett.

Handala has previously carried out a series of cyberattacks, targeting Israeli regime facilities, resulting in the leak of sensitive military data, diplomatic communications, and other classified information.

The hacking group has also defaced numerous websites and compromised the accounts of several high-profile Israeli politicians.

In April last year, Handala hacktivists successfully infiltrated the Israeli military’s radar systems and took down the much-hyped Israeli air defense system, the Iron Dome.

The group substantiated its claims by sharing screenshots documenting the hacking of the radars.

