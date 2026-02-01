The following is dark material related by David Icke, and introduce by Jean Nolan based on a video made by Brett Stuart, author of Remote Viewing: The Complete Guide, and founder of the organisation, Technical Intuition.

It may be unpalatable to many and I feel may be unhelpful in itself if it is not accompanied by an honest attempt to find something beyond ordinary human consciousness as expressed here by David Icke.

You can do everything you can to ‘build a better world’, but what’s the point if you go up the tunnel to the false light to come back again with a wiped memory and another programmed personality? We do what we can to improve life here, okay. Escaping the Matrix is, however, the number one priority or the game just goes on and on.

I had some reflections the other day which I shall share here.

TRANSCRIPT

We’re often told to use various techniques to quieten or silence the mind, which is frequently really a suppression of thought. And that’s why, when you try to repress it, the thoughts just keep coming. I’ve come to see that the real route to freedom is not to concentrate on the object itself, but to refer back to that which is aware. That’s important. I’ve realized that this fundamental shift in consciousness can’t be reached intellectually. It has to come. It can come spontaneously in some people, like Eckhart Tolle and his story, or it can come through transmission — from someone who is more enlightened, who has that consciousness and can, in an experiential way, transmit that silence and direct the person to what it means. My teacher, Poonja-ji said it came from Grace itself. I’ve realized for myself that it’s important to calm down the nervous system and the body so it’s no longer a distraction, and to silence the mind. But what’s doing that is not the mind. The mind can’t silence the mind. It’s awareness itself — and that awareness is connected to Source itself. So when awareness is used to silence the mind, all sorts of things can shine through and come from Source itself. You can access things that come from Source, and all sorts of miraculous things can happen — such as synchronicities that had previously been closed to me, suddenly appearing, and leading to the beginning of a healing process that wasn’t available before. And I believe that this opening has come from returning back to Source, and not being caught up in the ways of the worldIf you look there is a whole wealth of material I have posted over time that can, I believe, can help people find a way to inner Peace and Love in the midst of all the Darkness.

What it takes is a little time. and more importantly, a willingness and openness to allow the Light in,

From David Icke’s book the Road Map :

I was sent a video by the very aware Jean Nolan in the United States (see his Inspired channel on YouTube). It told the story of four remote viewers who had accessed what sounded very much like the simulation I have been highlighting for more than two decades. The video featured Brett Stuart, author of Remote Viewing: The Complete Guide, and founder of the organisation, Technical Intuition.

This Remote Viewer Saw The Truth About Earth (Yes, It’s a Prison Planet)

He spoke about the experience of himself and three other remote viewers who explored the subject of ‘moksha’ which is a Sanskrit word defined as ‘freedom from the cycle of death and rebirth’. Moksha (also vimoksha, vimukti, and mukti) is used in Jainism, Buddhism, Hinduism, and Sikhism for release from the reincarnation cycle. Stuart posted the video some years ago on YouTube and then took it down because of what he said was the feedback from people it had sent into a dark place. He also said it had been misinterpreted by some, and they had ignored the caveats about interpretation, etc.

It was reposted on YouTube by Jean Nolan because he felt that people needed to know the information and I agree with that. We cannot in effect censor what the population sees just because some may not like it or misinterpret it. We are facing a situation in which all information available is vital for people to make a judgement on what is happening and how to respond. All I am doing here is quoting from the video and letting people reach their own view about what to make of it.

Brett Stuart said the ‘viewing’ was done under the usual controlled conditions with the four viewers working independently of each other. He said of the collective findings: ‘If multiple viewers hadn’t come up with the same information, describing the same mechanics, the same groups that are responsible, it would probably be even difficult for me to believe.’ They described a fence or grid around the Earth which acts as a ‘barrier’ that ‘collects and traps people, things or objects’. This was a deliberate function that was like a cage or animal pen.

Stuart said:

It stirs, agitates, and it works in a cylindrical manner, like clockwork, over a long expanse of time. In my session, my work described a planetary system that’s extremely crowded and jammed. Ghostly voices are flooding into this place and incredibly harrowing for them. It’s a bone chilling experience. As a viewer, when I remote view this, I had descriptions that made me upset in the session and elicited contempt for what was going on at the site.

A net had been spun as an operation of ‘catch and release on a grand scale’. A massive grid existed around this planet which was ‘a checkpoint, a waypoint or rest stop where Souls are drained’. This energy then energised something else. The process worked with Earth shielded by a companion object, and they were not sure if this was a ‘physical thing’ or not. ‘I mean, we’re dealing with a … type of technology that’s so far beyond which humans can even probably comprehend.’ It was almost like magic which ‘makes sense why one viewer probably uses this word hocus pocus’. The technology was so far ‘beyond his own lexicon’. Maybe this companion object ‘exists in a phased state in a different dimension’ where this object ‘creates this net’ that is ‘powerful and magnetic and it squeezes tightly around the globe’. One viewer described it as a magnetic ‘vice’, and it was a ‘mechanical process that incorporates destructive chemicals’. An individual underwent ‘bombardment as they pass through the system’. They feel lost and ‘don’t have an understanding of what’s going on’ as they lose memories. This is the ‘mind-wipe and what is described here I have heard from many other sources about loosh extraction after ‘death’. Another thing – if minds can be wiped of memories where does that leave official ‘history’?

Did it happen at all? Stuart says of the reincarnation process: ‘… these are Souls that are being bent back towards the planet … the closest analogy was kind of like gravitational lensing … there’s an artificial structure that is lensing or curving your light back down to Earth.’ There was ‘a fracturing that occurs to force this light in this Soul to kind of come back down to the planet again for a second, third, infinite amount of times’. This reincarnation process was ultimately powering something else, and the viewers described a ‘massive rotating object that visually appears like an axle in space’ which was ‘fluctuating and absorbing energy that’s created by this lensing effect’. Stuart said: …

….what is being done to the reincarnating souls? There’s a fracturing that is occurring … It’s rendering them very confused and upset about their predicament. Something is being extracted and taken from them without them being conscious of the occurrence. The analogy that was used in the work is that of bees in a box, or like a harvest of honey from bees, and that there’s a honeycomb. And this is the kind of the trapping within the mesh that’s occurring. And then there’s a third party that comes in, extracts honey out of this box. This [is taken] for some other purpose and then … the bees [are put] back into the box.

Stuart said that was a very close analogy ‘that matches what is going on here with Souls’. Another viewer described this as harvesting: ‘There’s a harvest that occurs when a Soul goes up and then is refracted back down.’ The whole system was ‘toxic’:

The number of Souls, the amount of individuals that are reincarnating on this wheel is that this creates an instability that is required for this alchemical process. Without this volatile planet, without volatile Souls, without creating this certain type of scenario where something’s taken and, you know, thrown back, and you’ve no memory, it wouldn’t produce what it is desired by this third party. The crowded state of Earth and the number of Souls here is required to create an optimal environment to extract what’s desired. The confusion and anger caused by the confinement feeds into this process, and an aspect of the individual’s mind or their Soul.

The intelligence or the mind of the Soul was feeding ‘an external parasitic force’. Drawings from the remote viewing work ‘were certainly grotesque’ and associated ‘with something that’s warped, sadistic and twisted, that’s actually doing this process’.

Moral degradation

The viewers explored how all this began and came about. Information they gleaned indicated that ‘historically … the planet was viewed with extreme envy by an external force’ at a time when reincarnation did not exist. When individuals left here they were not trapped and were able to leave. Then came an enormous war when a huge force was met with resistance and ‘the fate of a planet was decided’. The viewers said they saw that the Earth was a tiny component in a much larger system. ‘It’s minuscule, but it’s a much, much larger operation.’ Brett Stuart said:

It describes that we are part of a funnel, and it’s a … state of moral degradation or spiritual dejection in a manner, and that the system encircles us and that its proponents have cast a wide net, not just here on this planet.

Those that perpetuated this system in the closest vocabulary the viewers had was that ‘these things are like demons’ that were feeding on intelligence during the extraction process, fracturing the individual, the Soul, and sending them back:

It’s something parasitic, something that’s twisted and warped. But … the work describes that they have put man in this cage, mind in this cage, and that wars of men, anarchy, destruction, societal overthrows, cyclical revolutions, that occur down here all fuelled the system that actually keeps us entrapped.

This is what I have been exposing all these decades as the Archontic vampires feed off human low-vibrational energy and to produce this loosh there must be constant war, conflict, suffering, mayhem. The energy is then trawled – especially in the immediate post-death process:

… There’s just far too many people here on this planet and that’s intended because it creates the chaos that feeds into the system that powers it. And so, when pinpointing and remote viewing … the energetic activity that’s occurring, when a Soul dies, it gets caught up in the system and sent back. It appears … a part of them is chipped off and then carried off somewhere else. … it’s a limbo state that’s occurring. And these aspects that are chipped off or described as ghosts, these are aspects of the Soul that have been drained up and used, and an overwhelming melancholy and sadness is associated with these remnants. This is what’s split apart and fractured off.

The Soul became enslaved, bundled up like a collection of twigs, and used as ‘kindling’, Stuart said. This fed a different system that ‘doesn’t have anything to do with here’. Earth was like one small engine that feeds back into a power plant. ‘We’re essentially Souls being used as kindling … coal for this system.’

Who are they?

The viewers focussed on the entities behind all this. Stuart said they were able to describe who they were, where they were, and the general purpose. Those perpetuating the system were ‘a council of organic entities, and they exist and operate this from a location that is incredibly concentrated’:

… You can think of it kind of as a bubble or a void zone or black hole that they’re existing within, and they’re creating an artificial environment, an artificial, timeless environment from which to exist in and then spread their influence out in a time reality in the Universe. Essentially, it’s making them immortal, but they’re doing this in a way that they spread throughout the universe through these various gateways … they create these little void zones in various pockets in space, in the Universe. There’s one here in this specific solar system, and this pocket is what allows them to pop in and out anywhere they want, along this conquest or supply line.

It was ‘almost like they entered into a different dimension that doesn’t have time, but they can come out anywhere they want along the supply line for it’. They didn’t age and they had created a system in which they ‘set themselves up as gods’. They viewed themselves as ‘gods of reality’ that were above the other life forms, and they believed this gave them the authority to do what they do. ‘The energy that is being funnelled back to create the system is also being funnelled back to them.’ The viewers described them as ‘evil’:

It’s about taking the energy that exists in the Universe, accumulating it, and then absorbing it for their own desires and to serve their own purposes which has nothing to do with serving a greater good. It has nothing to do with bringing harmony or peace to the Universe.

The viewers said the entities were organic life forms ‘but through their technology, or whatever you want to call it, they created an environment for themselves that they are no longer biological’. They may as well not be, because they existed in this timeless reality with or without bodies. The viewers saw them with ‘eyes that are blazing white.’ They used to be organic beings ‘but through technology, they figured out a way to set themselves up to live forever so they don’t die’. This is what the Big Tech AI cabal is seeking to do and why I say the Archontic force is an advanced form of AI. Brett Stuart said: ‘And from that space, they have an outward expansion of conquest in the universe to perpetuate a system of control, to perpetuate a system of cages around planets that keep Souls locked and trapped there, so that every time they die, they have to go back.’ The entities had dismissive contempt for humans:

They do notice you actually looking at them, but it’s rather irrelevant to them … It’s very, very strange … It was like a gorilla noticing a gnat. It was very dismissive where like little mind, I don’t have time for this … I have much more important things, much more grand things to think about. And so, it wasn’t even really an interaction. It was just like a gorilla noticing a gnat and then ignoring it afterwards.

How to escape The Trap

The viewers turned their attention to ‘moksha’ or release from the reincarnation Wheel of Samsara. They said that upon death ‘particles like cosmic dust or dark matter, something strange, a strange type of particle that we don’t have a description for … becomes charged and creates an emission’. The particles ‘launched out of the individual very, very quickly, like a cannonball out of a cannon, or bullet out of a gun’. They were emitted from the central nervous system in a spiral. ‘Something is spiralling right out of the top of the head of the individual from their internal system.’ A vast amount of energy was released – ‘the intelligence of the Mind from the body – and was being ‘sent to a place that is described as a tangled mess or a superhighway for the Soul’. There was ‘a mechanical object around Earth that prevented the Soul from reaching this highway’:

Seems like if you’re able to reach the superhighway, you can go pretty much anywhere you want. Achieving moksha gives you access to this superhighway and where those lead, your guess is as good as anyone else’s, I suppose at this point, but for this to work properly, to actually achieve moksha, is that the position and the angle with which you exit your body is very, very important. And the concept … is that it brought up the idea of how the Egyptians used to evoke an out of body experience, and how the angle with which the body was actually laying was considered important to the Egyptians … It described that this 45-degree angle was a key element. And so, as the body dies, the Soul needs to exit at a correct angle, lest it be trapped within this system again, and then is refracted back, and then lens back again into another body.

There was ‘something like a safety rope if you exit at a right angle’. A group was waiting to help you the rest of the way out. They assumed that ‘it’s probably the group that used to be in charge of this particular space, or in charge of this environment around Earth as far as death is concerned’. They are there and ‘if you can meet them at a certain point, they can help you out the rest of the way’. There was a great deal of fear associated with the energetics of leaving the body and the [mind-wipe] incarnation process meant there was no memory of what is happening. ‘It’s all seemingly brand new to you.’ This is the point I have been making in many books. ‘… the fear of this seems to be something that prevents most people from ever getting [out].’ It was very, very, important not to go into the light after release from the body. This was crucial. The body was like having a vice on your head for a ‘very, very long period’:

The vice has gone all the way down into your brain, into your mind, there’s cords and cables you didn’t even realize that was occurring, that’s created this environment for you to repeat these lives over and over again, and that the freedom of moksha is this device being ripped off and taken off the top of your head. … The closest analogy to something like that is you could look at the movie the Matrix when Neo wakes up and all the cords are pulled out of his back … that’s in essence in the human vocabulary, what is occurring … something in your head is being ripped off and is being pulled off violently. That’s … kept you here in the first place.

Brett Stuart said he believed it is very important for people in this lifetime to think about how they attain moksha. There was the outside group that ‘may not be in charge of this particular space’ but is waiting for people that ‘figure out how to avoid the specific snares that exist for Souls as they exit the body’. I agree that working on achieving the knowledge of the human situation and how to release ourselves from the simulation when the body expires is far and away the most important aspect on which to focus. You can do everything you can to ‘build a better world’, but what’s the point if you go up the tunnel to the false light to come back again with a wiped memory and another programmed personality? We do what we can to improve life here, okay. Escaping the Matrix is, however, the number one priority or the game just goes on and on.

POSTSCRIPT

David Icke gave an extended interview with Clayton Morris of Redacted yesterday which, in my mind, is one of the best and clearest yet.

It is , however, no alternative to reading The Road Map

And there is an inspiring message from Jean Nolan

