Prion diseases from the COVID Shots.

Every heavily vaccinated country needs to brace for this, assuming one of the other 1,476 (or so) Adverse Events of Special Interest for the Pfizer COVID Shots doesn’t kill them first!

These Adverse Events begin on page 30 of the following Pfizer document that both the CDC and Pfizer were trying to hide from the public for 75 years, and were released only following a FOIA Court Order.

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0MtPA5vQ4wrubFmMO_QQS5eGQAV7feZ9RP8mRqniiZR7sD0CMeRGryWfg

Most everyone suspects that something VERY small is being put in the Covid-19 vaccines to accomplish the mass genocide the elite have planned for about 90% of the world population. A nanotech machine? Something else? The the article below presents one possible answer...



I am now 100% certain that covid-19 vaccines contain genetically-engineered PRIONS with long incubation periods designed to cause transmissible spongiform encephalopathy (TSE) thus causing brain damage that leads to death. A slow death, a miserable death ... a mass genocidal death that doesn ' t require a real estate- destroying thermonuclear war.



Prions - The Danger Of Biochemical Weapons (Adding Prions To The Coronavirus Vaccines)



ABSTRACT

The knowledge of biotechnology increases the risk of using biochemical weapons for mass destruction. Prions are unprecedented infectious pathogens that cause a group of fatal neurodegenerative diseases by a novel mechanism. They are transmissible particles that are devoid of nucleic acid. Due to their singular characteristics, Prions emerge as potential danger since they can be used in the development of such weapons. Prions cause fatal infectious diseases, and to date there is no therapeutic or prophylactic approach against these diseases. Furthermore, Prions are resistant to food-preparation treatments such as high heat and can find their way from the digestive system into the nervous system; recombinant Prions are infectious either bound to soil particles or in aerosols. Therefore, lethal Prions can be developed by malicious researchers who could use it to attack political enemies since such weapons cause diseases that could be above suspicion.

http://www.scielo.br/scielo. php?script=sci_arttext&pid= S0101-20612014000300001& fbclid=IwAR10GXp- Bys05fXZqmuUNqJcIjAQz5Ly8DVfgO CqEp9zBsGS9yXOP7bluqs



India - Vaccine Volunteer's Doctor Blames Vaccine Trial For Patient's Sudden Neurological Disorder

The first covid-19 vaccine victim to have suffered brain damage has been reported in India a few months after being vaccinated which is why test subjects are observed for only one or two months by vaccine producers and regulatory agencies.



https://www.livemint.com/ science/health/volunteer-s- doc-blames-sii-vaccine-for- neuro-disorder-11606880532345. html



Prions Made In The Lab - Deadly Weaponized Prions To Be Used As Part Of The Mass Genocide Of 90% Of Humanity?

The military-industrial complex has been studying prions for decades and has not only been able to make them in the lab since 2016 but also to have precise control over their pathogenic behavior.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/ releases/2016/01/160104081251. htm?fbclid=IwAR1TcW- 6vZ1OiVGPlYrHIX8lTpHpKCIM7tNLX 2eiEqYHprtju6ND80WFh3g

The prions chosen for this method of depopulation were most likely taken from mink, which are their natural hosts. The encephalopathy pandemic caused by the covid-19 vaccines will then be blamed on the mink. In preparation for this deception, the system has manufactured an unspecified epidemic of a supposedly 'covid-19 like virus' among the mink population of Denmark and has euthanized - with big fanfare - millions of these animals.

https://www.bbc.com/news/ world-europe-54890229

Do not accept any covid-19 vaccine! You have been warned!

The fatal damage caused to the brain is transmissible from a vaccinated, infected person to an unvaccinated healthy person. Therefore, there is no need to vaccinate the entire population. The vaccinated people will quickly spread the weaponized prions to the unvaccinated through bodily fluids, from saliva to sexual intercourse.

https://www.niaid.nih.gov/ diseases.../prion-diseases...

The system may have chosen to get rid of the old people first by putting prions in the vaccines specifically earmarked to be given to the older ' most vulnerable ' part of the population. That is why why the old will be immunized FIRST and separately from the rest. Always remember, the criminals who govern us are capable of anything. The brain damage done to the old and their deaths will be reported as the result of 'Dementia' or 'Alzheimer ' s Disease' so as to prevent honest scientists from discovering the true cause long enough to inject as many people as the system deems necessary with deadly prions hidden in the Covid-19 vaccines.



https://www.bbc.com/news/ health-55045639

When Will YOU Be Eligible For The Vaccine?



https://www.bbc.com/news/ health-55045639?fbclid= IwAR20kgE3o9HrGrU- dHtefciQkaTrLfwly5icpUr6CfCj7X Ke4r9LrOL-NMo



Here's Why Covid-19 Vaccines Like Pfizer's Must Be Kept So Cold

Preventing honest and independent scientists from discovering that covid-19 vaccines contain prions is accomplished primarily by the extraordinarily low temperatures of -94 degrees Fahrenheit (-70 degrees Celsius) under which these vaccines are kept. Temperatures that require such special freezers will enable governments to control access to these vaccines and thus prevent anyone from studying their ingredients.

https://www.sciencenews.org/ article/coronavirus-covid-19- why-vaccines-cold-freeze- pfizer-moderna?fbclid=IwAR2_ 44DaRPtYNinOFKHIRGFddGbpYTd0Cn PL69u6TlfXnrEHRMBNPeqSEZ8



In some countries the military has assumed control of the transport storage and distribution of these vaccines to make sure no one finds can do a scientific analysis to find out their true contents.

https://www.theguardian.com/ politics/2020/oct/04/digital- hotcakes-15m-downloads-for- covid-19-app-says-matt- hancock?fbclid= IwAR2Xqu3coj1IeF4v0nZcBkpJOiv8 aqvg5Mo_ kdHnwWxDAT4EY4tNKJK28V0

For maximum control some countries have also placed hospitals under military control.

https://www.rri.ro/.../ military_management_in_some_ of...

Do Not Accept Covid-19 TESTS Either

I am convinced that the swabs are used to insert prions close the brain, which is why they use such long sticks and shove them all the way to the base of the brain; the brain being the organ most vulnerable to prion infections and damage. The article in the link below describes the technology by which poisons or drugs can be released slowly into our bodies.

https://www.eurekalert.org/ pub_releases/2020-11/jhm- jhr110320.php?fbclid= IwAR2MpTkLsjHnhLrhg1XdAoqmGVoB 55FZF3QIUKdYC_ UCOWaEZoHiL0Nlef0



Our governments are genocidal because they are desperate and do not know how else to solve the existential problems we have.



https://www.niaid.nih.gov/ diseases-conditions/prion- diseases?fbclid= IwAR0I5MsPHifkFG75s1DqVj_ xRM5cZ49238xBPuu6xBIXe_ 0bBB61MF_TgUo



This is of life and death importance. Share this far and wide.

Your life depends on it.

From Steve Kirsch

Twitter suspended my account (likely forever since there is no appeal) due to one post on prion diseases. Here's the information they wanted to make sure you NEVER find out.

Nov 26, 2021

Summary

There is no doubt the mRNA vaccines are causing prion diseases. People didn’t have these diseases before the shot and suddenly they develop them after the shot. There is no other explanation for this. None of the “fact checkers” can explain the cause of the excess rates. Prion diseases are incurable and always fatal. You can die as soon as 6 weeks after COVID vaccination (see within 6 weeks and within 6 months examples). However, Twitter believes this is not true, but they refuse to tell anyone why they think that. Other fact checkers who have checked this out never did a VAERS query and are unable to explain away the “excess” number of reports other than doing a blanket dismissal that everything in VAERS is fraudulent without providing any evidence of that claim (other than one report out of 1.6M reports). None of the fact checkers will debate on this to set the record straight.

On November 24, 2021 I posted the following message on Twitter:

Twitter suspended my account hours later. There is no appeal available. All content over the last 12 years was removed. All my 75K followers were zeroed. My messages were removed. There was no opportunity to download my content.

The only thing left: that my Twitter ID was @stkirsch.

Twitter refuses to tell us what I said that was misleading?

Twitter won’t tell me that!!!! They are deliberately withholding their definitive analysis on this extremely important scientific issue. Why???

I really want to know. Obviously, Twitter fact-checkers (all of whom I presume must have PhD degrees or MD degrees to be able to assess my claims) were able to quickly read all the medical literature and determine without a doubt I made an error and should be terminated for making a mistake. But they won’t tell me the mistake!!

If they want to fight misinformation, why aren’t they posting a link to their research proving me wrong when they terminate the account. They obviously invested hours of time in the research before they terminated me. Why not provide a link to that research so everyone can learn from it including me??

Here’s the evidence for my claim

Back in May 2021 when Professor Byram Bridle was disclosing the FOIA request on the Pfizer vaccine bio-distribution data he mentioned that the spike protein was associated with Lewy body formation which is linked to prion diseases. He expressed concern that the vaccines could cause prion diseases like dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

What do you know. He was right. Now we have proof.

Check out these VAERS query results. These searches are over all 30 years of VAERS and all 70+ vaccines. See anything unusual? Yeah, for less than 1 year of the COVID vaccines, the results are off the charts.

This a Dementia worldwide search result (not US only) for all vaccines over 30 years shows the COVID19 vaccines (in 1 year) have 57 times the rates for most other vaccines over 30 years:

And for CJD which is extremely rare (this is worldwide result over 30 years for all vaccines) we see 24 cases for COVID19, but pretty much zero over 30 years for all the other vaccines.

Those were 30 year searches for all vaccines. Clearly there are excess reports. And we know VAERS isn’t being “over-reported” this year which I’ve shown many times before (events not caused by the vaccine are reported at rates comparable to other vaccines).

If it wasn’t the COVID vaccines causing this, what was the cause?

Nobody can answer that question, not even the Twitter fact checkers!

For further reading, check out these articles:

And compare them to some of the “fact checks” which claim there are no instances in VAERS which as you can see from the queries above (which you can replicate yourself):

You decide who is telling the truth.

And note that the “fact checkers” never did a single VAERS query. Wow. That’s the first place you’d look to prove the claim is false.

More from Stephanie Seneff

By the way, I just found a remarkable paper about prion proteins.

G-quadruplexes within prion mRNA: the missing link in prion disease?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC4132711/

This is extremely relevant to the mRNA vaccines, because the codon optimization that they do to greatly increase the amount of spike protein cells produce also ends up increasing the number of potential G quadruplexes that the mRNA can form.

The combination of more spike protein and more availability of G quadruplexes would be devastating for the potential to cause prion diseases.

I also got contacted by someone in France who shared this link with me where a man recounted the horrific experience of his wife:

https://news.in-24.com/lifestyle/tv/148758.html

And McCullough is an author on this preprint which shows the additional G quadruplexes formed from the modified mRNA in the vaccines:

https://osf.io/bcsa6/

The appeal I sent to Twitter

I wrote a tweet saying the vaccines cause prion disease. Twitter labelled that tweet Misleading.

That is simply not true. My statements are validated in the scientific literature and in the VAERS data as well.

See https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/proof-covid-vaccines-cause-prion

and read all the comments as well showing I am not alone in this assessment of the data.

There was one comment challenging what I wrote and all his points were quickly rebutted by another commenter.

For example, one of the commenters wrote: “a leading neurologist in Japan did animal studies injecting one of the mRNA vaccines into macques. 100% of them developed lewy bodies in the brain, the precursor of prion disease.” This one study alone removes all doubt in the veracity of my tweet. I will get the reference for this (I've already asked in the comments for this).

If my statement is false, then how do you explains the HUGE amount of excess cases of prion disease in VAERS caused by these vaccines? Nobody can explain that, not even the so-called “fact checkers.”

Unless you can explain how all these cases of CJD and Alzheimers which NEVER showed up (in any significant numbers) *before* these vaccines are showing up in droves *after* these vaccines, then you are putting people in DANGER by censoring my tweet and suspending my account.

Furthermore, my statement is supported by the peer-reviewed scientific literature: https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf. Perhaps you can point out an error in that paper we are not aware of?

If you are going to cancel my account, the least you can do is show me your unassailable proof that my Tweet was misleading when all the scientific evidence (including the peer-reviewed scientific literature) and VAERS data supports what I wrote. Otherwise you should remove the label on my tweet and restore my account. Thanks.

Twitter’s response

I appreciate that Twitter completely ignored my appeal. Apparently, trying to get the science right is something they don’t care about. I’m sure they were told to kill my account, so facts don’t matter.

As you can see, they carefully considered my appeal and they wrote back:

Here’s a recent story of a woman who died from CJD as a result of the COVID vaccine

Exclusive: Son Describes Mother’s Death After Moderna Shot