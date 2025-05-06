Seemorerocks

Anna Harper
3h

Thanks Robin for highlighting this issue. Indeed we are not Estonian like in terms of accepting more controls over our choices. More of what I call the 'slow creep' towards dystonia - will the sheeples wake up or accept it like they did the jab.

