Prime Minister Luxon floats the introduction of an Estonian style Digital ID system in New Zealand.

On Newstalk ZB this morning he rejected the idea of reducing the number of public servants.

Saying although it could happen in the long term, he preferred in the short term to make govt more efficient.

One way of doing this was to “digitalise” govt in the manner that had been done in other countries, with his preferred model being Estonia. Estonia, which gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, runs a system requiring everyone to have an ID card and to deal with government mostly over the internet.

Mr Luxon says the system would work well in New Zealand as we have a similar MMP style of govt.

Which seems like a strange path of reasoning to me, and I can’t see Nzers accepting Digital ID with the same enthusiasm as Estonia.

Nevertheless, it seems as if National want it, and given Labour/Greens are hardly likely to oppose the idea, it could well happen.

Unless some other center right party stands against it.

Here are four reasons to be very concerned about what Luxon refers to.

It is already underway, and has been for some time.

Read this four-part series, informed by a concerned Stats NZ insider...

1. https://realitycheck.radio/one-register-to-rule-them-all-what-stats-nz-is-planning-behind-closed-doors/…

2. https://realitycheck.radio/one-register-to-rule-them-all-the-privacy-implications-of-person-level-tracking/…

3. https://realitycheck.radio/one-register-to-rule-them-all-governments-alarming-data-acquisition-and-sharing-powers/…

4. https://realitycheck.radio/one-register-to-rule-them-all-how-the-statical-register-will-facilitate-the-admin-first-2028-census/…