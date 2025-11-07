WATCH: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon discusses the possibility of increasing immigration with India as part of the free trade agreement. One of the biggest issues appears to be making it easier for Indians to get student visas to study in New Zealand.



Currently about 10% of student visas NZ hands out go to Indians. India wants us to take more. NZ currently rejects quite a high proportion of applicants from India because we want to make sure they have enough money to provide for themselves while they’re here, and want to ensure they’re really going to study rather than just use it as an excuse to sneak into the country - some of the homeless people in Aucklands CBD are apparently international students, so it’s important to get this right.



MBIE data suggests that about 70% of students from India get a work visa after studying, and about 40% get residence - this is quite a high proportion of students staying on. What we want to avoid is a situation where we train up hordes of Indians and they end up taking the place of our own best and brightest in the future NZ economy and society.



No point having an FTA to make us richer if all the benefits flow to Indians in both countries.

