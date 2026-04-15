Seemorerocks

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SiriusRex's avatar
SiriusRex
8h

Class!!!🤣😂🤣🤣🤣👍

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ZeroVirus's avatar
ZeroVirus
3h

Lol, I think this came out pretty nice. Maybe could have used a little more salt. But I'm sure the neocons' salty seething will take care of that for us.

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