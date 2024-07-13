Blazing Press,

14 July, 2024

UPDATE 4:03 PST

ACCORDING TO LAW ENFORCEMENT: SHOOTER IS DEAD

Looks like the bullet was intended to hit Trump in the head but only got his ear!

UPDATE 4:06 PST

On July 13th, 2024, Donald Trump was shot in the ear at a rally he held in Butler, Pennsylvania.

🔶️ Trump was examined at a local medical facility, according to campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

UPDATE 4:010 PST

Fox is reporting multi people hit, I’ll try to find links

UPDATE 4:12 PST

American Mainstream media refuses to label the incident in Pennsylvania as an Assassination attempt.

President Biden has said NOTHING…

UPDATE 4:14 PST

8 wounded and 1 dead from the assassination attempt on Trump

Gunshots have reportedly been fired at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, with the former president rushed off-stage by security staff.

Trump appeared to fall to the ground as he was giving a speech. He was quickly surrounded by armed security and stayed down for around a minute.

He then rose to his feet and put his fist in the air, before being escorted off stage and into a vehicle, and then driven away from the scene.

Video appeared to show blood on his ear as he was taken away.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

So far, 8 wounded and 1 dead from the assassination attempt on Trump

From Mike Adams, the Health Ranger

ANALYSIS: It was RIFLE FIRE that tried to kill #Trump! Someone from a distance unloaded rifle rounds and apparently hit Trump in the ear, from what we know so far. The sound signature here is of multiple supersonic rifle rounds. This was not up close with a pistol.

Holy shit. If Trump had not been looking hard to his right, that bullet would have pierced his skull. A radical Leftist or deep state assassination attempt in broad daylight. The direction of the bullet here indicates the shooter would have been stationed to the far left of this speaking stage, looking at it from straight on. This means there may be casualties of other people who took fire to the right of the stage. It multiple casualties emerge, that's what happened...

Folks, this was 100% rifle fire from a distance. I am analyzing the sound file now and will get you a distance calculation as soon as possible. Democrats have commenced CIVIL WAR in the United States, as one of them shot President Donald Trump at a Rally in the "Blue" state of Pennsylvania. Trump was hit in the head, but it appears to have been a grazing wound, tearing-open his ear.

From Hal Tuner

During a Campaign Rally in western Pennsylvania, the former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

Unconfirmed reports claim EIGHT SHOTS were fired.

For months, the Democrats have tried using every means of treachery to stop President Trump; even resorting to a completely fraudulent criminal case in Left-0wing cesspool, New York City. Nothing stopped Trump's campaign.

Now, Democrats have drawn "First Blood." It appears to many that Civil War 2 has actually begun.

At CNN, the assassination attempt on Donald Trump didn't even make headlines, only appearing in the subhead: "Secret Service kicks Trump off stage after he falls at rally."

Man at Trump rally claims to have seen the shooter on a roof and to have seen the shooter killed by the secret service. BBC interview

Eyewitness repeatedly pointed for 3 minutes at assassin on roof with rifle. Law enforcement ignored him. What’s up with this? Inside job? —Rick Wiles

This sure to be disappeared

1/2

2/2

New picture emerges of the Sniper that was less than an inch away from blasting Donald Trump’s head off

Doctor who tried saving someone's life at the Trump rally recalls what he experienced.

"The guy had spun around, was jammed between the benches... and he had brain matter there."

"Then I did CPR, did chest compressions..."

The county prosecutor says 2 people have been killed including the suspect.

Alex Jones responds

They are about to try and kill Elon Musk

U.S. SECRET SERVICE "were not at their proper post at the time of the shooting."

UPDATE 7:34 PM EDT --

UNCONFIRMED reports claim a bullet may be lodged in President Trumps skull. This claim seems, to many observers, to fit the video above wherein President Trump was unable to walk well under his own power . . . if it were just a graze wound, he ought not have had trouble walking.

UPDATE 7:59 PM EDT --

Word from inside the Law Enforcement Community says that the shooter was approximately 125 yards away, in a wooded area, when he opened fire at President Trump.

DEEP INSIDE LAW ENFORCEMENT SOURCE SAYS U.S. SECRET SERVICE who were supposed to be covering that area, "were not at their proper post at the time of the shooting."

UPDATE 8:31 PM EDT --

There are now reports coming in **CLAIMING** there were "multiple shooters." UNCONFIRMED!

Seen in the stands which were BEHIND President Trump, significant amount of blood - but NOT from President Trump. Clearly one or more other people in the stands got shot, too.

Police on roof at shooter's dead body:

UPDATE 8:59 PM EDT --

REPORTS OF POSSIBLE SECOND WOUND on President Trump - see image below:

Below, police at body of shooter, who, himself, was clearly shot in the head by police:

FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP:

The shooter was reportedly from ANTIFA

BREAKING: Butler Police Department confirms the arrest of Mark Violets, identified as the Trump shooter and a known antifa extremist. Before the attack, he uploaded a video on YouTube claiming "justice was coming."

DANGEROUS TIME AHEAD

Australia's @eSafetyOffice currently trying to remove all footage of the Trump assassination attempt from the internet.

From Mike Adams

SHOOTER DISTANCE CALCULATION BASED ON SOUND:

The speed of sound, give or take based on ambient conditions, is 1,125 fps (feet per second). The speed of a 5.56 rifle round, give or take, is around 2,500 fps from a typical 16" rifle barrel, although it slows immediately after leaving the barrel and gets slower the farther it travels.

We could hear from the reports that this was a semi-automatic rifle, not a bolt-action, so the barrel length was likely 16" or 18" at most.

If we are recording the event very close to the point of impact, then we will hear the impact of the bullet first, followed by the report of the rifle shot.

The time between these two audio events gives us a fairly accurate answer of the distance of the shooter. In the case of the assassination attempt on #Trump, audio analysis reveals 0.22 seconds between the impact and the rifle report (I just checked this myself).

Doing the math (algebra), this comes out to about 450 feet of distance for the shooter, at which distance:

1) The bullets would take 0.18 seconds to arrive, and

2) The sound would take 0.4 seconds to arrive. The difference is 0.22 seconds, which is what we find in the audio file.

CONCLUSION: Shooter was roughly 450 feet away, give or take, which is about 1.5 football fields away. Hence the difficulty of the shot.

THANK GOD TRUMP survived the assassination attempt!

Tucker Carlson foresaw this

Deranged leftist

“Biden” releases statement with zero mention of the assassination attempt.