The old legacy news media outlets do not devote much time or space to World War III. That leaves me with the responsibility of keeping you informed of the latest developments. I’ll keep it brief.

Tomahawks To Go!

Riding high from his Gaza peace deal success, President Trump spoke to Fox News on board Air Force One Monday morning. He said he might have to talk with Russian President Putin about the possibility of Russian targets being destroyed by Tomahawk missiles supplied to Ukraine by the United States. He admitted it would be “a new step of aggression” against Moscow.

President Trump told Fox News: “Yeah, I might tell him (Putin), if the war is not settled, we may very well do it…We may not, but we may do it... Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don’t think so.”

On the surface, it sounds like a deadly threat. What other way would Putin receive it? What if Putin replied to President Trump that he must speak to the American president about the consequences of Russian hypersonic missiles hitting targets inside the USA? How would President Trump receive it? Putin is not a Hamas terrorist. He is the president of a nuclear-armed superpower. Mr. President, consider your words before you speak with Mr. Putin. Vladimir Putin is not a man who would be intimidated by New York Mafia-like threats.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev responded on Telegram: “The delivery of these missiles could end badly for everyone. And first of all – for Trump himself.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said giving Tomahawks to Ukraine would lead to nuclear war. Speaking to reporters in Minsk on Tuesday, President Lukashenko said, “Tomahawks will not solve the problem. They will escalate the situation to a nuclear war…Perhaps Donald Trump understands this better than anyone, as he is in no hurry to hand over this lethal weapon for deep strikes into Russian territory, as President Zelensky is counting on.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky will get another opportunity to beg for Tomahawks this Friday when he meets with President Trump in the White House. “The main topics will be air defence and our long-range capabilities, to maintain pressure on Russia,” the Ukrainian leader said.

London’s Telegraph reported Tuesday: “Donald Trump is preparing to arm Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles as he turns his attention to ending its war with Russia.”

North Korea Ramping Up for WW3

South Korea’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Jin Yong-sung told South Korean legislators that he has strong reasons to suspect that Russia has provide North Korea with technological assistance in developing a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Hwasong-20 ICBM was unveiled during a recent military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the ruling communist Worker’s Party of Korea. The ICBM is capable of delivering nuclear warheads to America.

A Big News Story That Got Little Attention in America

A big development occurred on September 18 that attracted little attention in the American news media. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a mutual defense treaty. Why is it a big deal? Four reasons: Firstly, Saudi Arabia is supposed to be an American ally. The Nixon-Kissinger PetroDollar deal promised U.S. military protection of Saudi Arabia if all oil transactions were conducted in U.S. Dollars. America lost a key ally. The Saudis swung over to the Pakistanis. Secondly, Pakistan is the world’s only nuclear-armed Islamic nation. Thirdly, Pakistan is an ally of China. Fourthly, Israel can no longer silently threaten Saudi Arabia. The Saudis have a Muslim pal with nukes that hates the Zionists.

This is Not a WW3 Article, but it is an Alpha Male Fight

London’s Express newspaper reported about a showdown in Egypt between President Trump and French President Macron. Nicola Hickling, professional lip reader who observed the confrontation, said the two world leaders exchanged threats and accusations before continuing their conversation privately. The staredown occurred in Sharm El Sheikh, an Egyptian resort city. Here is a brief description of the transcript according to the lip reader:

President Trump: “Nice to see you, so you agreed?”

President Macron: Responded while facing away from camera.

President Trump: “Is it genuine?”

President Macron: “Of course.”

President Trump: “Okay, so now I want to know why. You hurt me. I already know. I am making peace.”

President Macron: French leader tapped President Trump’s hand and looked down at it. Macron said: “Excuse me.”

President Trump: The U.S. President tightened his grip on Macron’s hand.

President Macron: “Let’s handle this behind closed doors.”

President Trump: “I only hurt the other.”

President Macron: “I see. We will have to see about that — you will see what is about to happen.”

In Christ,

Rick Wiles