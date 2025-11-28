Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
1h

Wow !! A reboot pandemic...Bird Flu. The first "scamdemic" but I am sure the propaganda will get those sheep moving to the slaughter pens (er....doctors offices) in greater numbers. I have repeatedly observed the Jew6 oligarchs and satanic elites want only 500 million serfs left. They are re-creating the tower of Babel. What were they at the tower of babel? One mass of people without individual groups or identity...easy to lord over such a mob...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture