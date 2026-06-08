Prepare for "disclosure"
Steven Spielberg prepares us
Steven Spielberg: ‘Disclosure Day’ isn’t science fiction
Steven Spielberg’s movie on new ‘Disclosure Day’ movie about aliens “will make Christians question their faith”
Defiant L’s@DefiantLs
Steven Spielberg on new 'Disclosure Day' movie about aliens, Says it will make Christians question their faith, "Is God our God only on this planet, or is God a God for every system where there's civilization?"
3:40 AM · Jun 8, 2026 · 63K Views
227 Replies · 11 Reposts · 199 Likes
Shadow of Ezra@ShadowofEzra
Steven Spielberg says he is fully convinced that aliens from other planets have visited Earth and have always been here. He says his belief is based on documentaries he has watched and testimony presented in Congress. "I absolutely think they have been here." "Maybe they've
3:56 AM · Jun 8, 2026 · 37.1K Views
67 Replies · 61 Reposts · 235 Likes
Dr. Steven Greer@DrStevenGreer
The longer we allow the Free Energy Technology to remain hidden, the more BILLIONS of people suffer as a result 💔 Dr. Greer has been at the forefront of the Free Energy movement for decades. But he can't do it alone. Join him and his team of scientists, inventors, and
2:41 AM · Jun 8, 2026 · 6.75K Views
24 Replies · 82 Reposts · 294 Likes
Shadow of Ezra@ShadowofEzra
UFO expert Dr. Steven Greer says the CIA has been faking alien abductions, mutilations, and even village attacks for decades in order to trigger public panic. He says they possess man-made aliens, programmed life forms, and even robotic gray aliens. He says Trump needs to
3:16 AM · May 30, 2026 · 236K Views
274 Replies · 938 Reposts · 3.19K Likes