This video raises profound questions about free will vs. predestination

Through much of my adult life I always had the sense that once the idea of “doership” was transcended that things just “happened”.

I would have an intuitive idea and then the articles or the teacher would just “appear”.

So long as one sees the world in terms from Ego, from the concept of a seperate God then everything seems to arise out of free will.

But to what degree is this the case?

I remember reading Advaita teacher, Ramesh Balsekar almost 30 years ago and his comments on predestination vs. free will still stay with me.

Rather than looking it all up in the book and conveying it all I found this explanation from Chat GPT quite accurate.

Ramesh Balsekar, a disciple of Nisargadatta Maharaj and a prominent Advaita teacher, often spoke about the interplay of predestination and free will from the perspective of nonduality. He emphasized that everything unfolds according to the cosmic law, and from the ultimate standpoint, there is no individual doer—everything happens as it must. Predestination in Balsekar’s Teaching Balsekar often used the metaphor of a movie already filmed and playing on the screen: just as an actor in the movie cannot change the script, a human being has no real control over their life’s course. Everything—including thoughts, decisions, and actions—arises due to conditioning and the universal flow. He would say that from the standpoint of the individual, there seems to be choice, but in reality, what we call "our choice" is simply a result of prior conditioning and the circumstances given at that moment. Therefore, what appears as free will is actually predetermined. Free Will: Only an Illusion? He acknowledged that on the relative, everyday level, we experience the sense of making choices. However, this experience does not mean free will truly exists—it is part of the functioning of consciousness, not the action of an individual self. He often pointed out that suffering arises from believing in personal authorship. Once it is recognized that all actions are simply the movement of the Totality, the burden of personal doership dissolves. The Practical Implication Balsekar's teaching was not fatalistic in a depressing way but liberating—realizing that "you" are not the doer allows for deep acceptance and surrender. Life unfolds effortlessly, and whatever happens is simply the play of consciousness. Would you like to explore how this might relate to your contemplation and daily experience?…

….. He would say that if a person feels they are exerting free will, that experience is itself happening according to the grand design of the Totality. So, even the feeling of making a decision is not outside the flow of what was always meant to happen. This aligns with his core teaching: there is no personal doer. Everything, including thoughts, desires, and decisions, arises as part of the natural functioning of consciousness. From this perspective, free will is not an independent force but another aspect of life's predestined unfolding.

Here is a video discussing the issue:

Ramesh S. Balsekar (1917 - 2009) was a disciple of Nisargadatta Maharaj. From an early age, Balsekar was drawn to Advaita, particularly the teachings of Ramana Maharshi. He wrote over 20 books and served as the president of the Bank of India, receiving visitors daily at his home in Mumbai until shortly before his passing. Balsekar’s teachings were rooted in the tradition of non-dualism, Advaita Vedanta. His teaching begins with the concept of an ultimate Source, Brahman, from which creation arises. Once creation has emerged, the world and life unfold mechanically according to divine and natural laws. Everything that occurs is caused by this Source, and the true identity of this Source is pure Consciousness, which is incapable of choice or action. Therefore, free will is, in fact, an illusion. This false identity, which revolves around the notion of "I am the body" or "I am the doer," prevents a person from realizing their true identity, which is the free Consciousness.

You can read what Balsekar himself said

Does The Human Being Have Free Will? The Answer May Surprise You

