That’s $NZ 177/oz.

I first bought silver 13 years ago when it was $NZ 26 / oz.

$100,000,000,000 HAS BEEN WIPED OUT OF THE CRYPTO MARKET TODAY.

Banks Face COLLAPSE: 30-60 Failures Coming (Silver Hits $103)

Thirty to sixty regional banks face collapse due to commercial real estate exposure. Silver hits one hundred three dollars as the system breaks. Physical metal disappearing fast.



The banking system is on the edge of catastrophic failure.

Thirty to sixty regional banks are insolvent due to commercial real estate loan exposure, with vacancy rates hitting forty percent in major cities. Gerald Celente warns the FDIC cannot cover the losses. Gold spiked two hundred thirty dollars in one week to four thousand eight hundred forty one dollars per ounce. Silver exploded to one hundred three dollars and eight cents, up from eighty three dollars last week. Shanghai slashed silver position limits by fifty seven percent due to physical shortage. Lease rates are spiking to twenty percent as vaults run empty. When Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic, and Signature failed three years ago, markets crashed and gold rallied. This time, the collapse will be exponentially larger. The media is silent while the Wall Street Journal buried the story on the last page. Commercial real estate vacancy rates in Louisville, Denver, Portland, and Chicago range from twenty eight to forty percent. Banks holding these worthless loans will need government bailouts funded by money printing, accelerating dollar devaluation. Physical silver is the asymmetric opportunity as industrial demand from AI and electric vehicles explodes while supply remains finite. Bank of America forecasts silver could reach one hundred thirty five to three hundred nine dollars this year. The endgame is here.

