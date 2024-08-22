Earlier today I published thie story.

I have been harassed all day by a reader with my email saying first, that this item was “phishing” and had nothing to do with the NZ Herald.

I you look at the following it looks very much like a page from the NZ Herald website.

https://nznews-herald.click/lander/nz---finance-phantom---pensiya--domonet---2-/index.html#%230%231%230%231#0#1#0#1#0#1

On closer examination, not only is the URL strange but if I click on any of the links they produce a 404 error message.

I sent emails to both the NZ Herald and to the author asking if this was one of their articles.

One might think that they would immediately act to get a fake story taken down but that hasn’t happened.

If I get an email confirmation that the story does not belong to them I shall immediately remove the article.

Until then I will leave the item up with these reservations / suspicions.