🚨🚨 Update 🚨🚨

Court yesterday trying to get a ruling on the Whistle Blower law (Protected Disclosure Act 2022).

In New Zealand and worldwide you do NOT need to be an expert to have reasonable grounds for belief in wrongdoing.

The government are going to use an expert professor of epidemiology to set the standard for reasonable grounds.

They will break their own laws and an important act of parliament will be utterly destroyed.

They will do this in a closed court without a transcript.

I thought New Zealand was better than North Korea.

This will happen on 11 December 2025